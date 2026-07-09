Heavy rain prompts disaster preparedness alert in Northern region

The National Steering Committee for Civil Defense on July 8 called on the People's Committees of Northern mountainous provinces to implement emergency measures to minimize damage from an upcoming spell of heavy rain.

The provinces include Dien Bien, Lai Chau, Son La, Lao Cai, Tuyen Quang, Cao Bang, Thai Nguyen, Lang Son, Phu Tho and Quang Ninh.

According to the committee, recent heavy rains have triggered flooding and landslides in several northern mountainous localities, causing damage to agricultural production and infrastructure.

Authorities in Nam Tam Commune, Lai Chau Province, clear debris and repair damage caused by heavy rain in Nam Pe Hamlet on July 6. Photo: Nam Tam Commune Police.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting has forecast moderate to heavy rainfall across the Northern mountainous and midland regions, as well as Quang Ninh Province, from the evening of July 8 through July 10.

Rainfall is expected to range from 70 mm to 150 mm, with some areas likely to receive more than 300 mm.

Some locations could experience rainfall exceeding 100 mm within three hours, increasing the risk of urban flooding, inundation in low-lying areas and industrial zones, as well as flash floods along small rivers and streams and landslides in mountainous terrain.

Also on July 8, the Department of Dyke Management and Natural Disaster Prevention and Control reported that heavy rain on July 6 and July 7 affected 24 houses and damaged more than 20 hectares of rice fields and other crops in Lai Chau Province.

Authorities in Nam Tam Commune, Lai Chau Province, help residents reinforce their homes ahead of heavy rainfall.

Landslides also damaged multiple sections of National Highways 4D, 4H and 12, along with several local roads. Authorities are working to restore traffic.

In Lao Cai Province, one person was killed after being struck by lightning in Bao Ha Commune.

Over the past three days, exceptionally heavy rainfall has been recorded across the Northern mountainous areas. Mong Cai in Quang Ninh Province received 580 mm of rain, while Doan Tinh recorded 572 mm and Quang Lam measured 541 mm.

The steering committee urged local authorities to closely monitor weather developments and promptly provide warnings to grassroots authorities and residents.

Localities were also instructed to identify high-risk areas and evacuate residents when necessary, strictly control travel across flooded roads, low-water crossings and landslide-prone routes, inspect reservoirs and mining tunnels, and strengthen public awareness of disaster preparedness.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong