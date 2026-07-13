Heavy rain to persist across Central Highlands, Southern regions

Moderate to strong southwest monsoon winds have triggered scattered showers and thunderstorms across the Central Highlands and Southern regions.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting said July 13 that several areas in An Giang Province recorded heavy rainfall, with accumulated precipitation exceeding 100 mm over the past 24 hours.

Forecasters warned that the Central Highlands and Southern regions will continue to experience showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening of July 13, with widespread rainfall of 15–30 mm. Some areas could receive more than 100 mm of rain.

The weather agency expects the southwest monsoon to remain moderate to strong through July 14 and July 15, sustaining widespread rainfall across the two regions, particularly during the afternoon and evening.

The southwest monsoon brings rough seas to the waters off southwestern Vietnam. Illustrative photo.

At sea, the strong southwest monsoon will continue to generate showers and thunderstorms over waters stretching from Lam Dong Province to Ca Mau, from Ca Mau to An Giang, the Gulf of Thailand, and the western waters of the southern East Sea, including the waters west of Truong Sa Special Zone.

The weather agency warned that thunderstorms over these waters could be accompanied by waterspouts, wind gusts of force 6–7, and waves exceeding two meters in height.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong