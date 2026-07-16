Thunderstorms likely in HCMC, heavy rain widespread across Northern region

Ho Chi Minh City is likely to see afternoon thunderstorms, while widespread heavy rain triggers flood warnings across the Northern region.

Widespread rain expected across the country

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, Ho Chi Minh City is likely to experience thunderstorms this afternoon. Across the Southern region, rainfall is forecast to range from 10 mm to 35 mm, with isolated areas expected to receive more than 70 mm.

According to the Southern Regional Hydro-Meteorological Center, weather conditions across the Southern region from this morning to around noon on July 16 are expected to remain favorable for outdoor activities, production, and daily life. Cloud cover will decrease around midday, allowing for stronger sunshine, with daytime highs ranging from 31degrees Celsius to 34 degrees Celsius.

From early afternoon, convective clouds are forecast to develop along the western border, initially affecting Dong Thap, An Giang and Tay Ninh provinces, bringing localized showers and thunderstorms. The rain-bearing cloud system is then expected to expand to neighboring localities.

Moderate to heavy rainfall is likely in Dong Nai Province, Ho Chi Minh City, Tay Ninh and Dong Thap.

Rainfall is forecast to intensify from around 3 p.m., with localized flooding possible on low-lying roads, potentially disrupting traffic. Showers are expected to ease rapidly after about 8 p.m., with weather conditions gradually becoming more stable. This weather pattern is forecast to persist across southern Vietnam for the next two days.

Lai Chau Provincial Police have warned of a high risk of landslides at Km76+300 on National Highway 12, along the section from Chan Nua to Lai Ha in Lai Chau Province.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, under the influence of a low-pressure trough affecting the Northern region, heavy rain fell across the Northern mountainous and midland regions from the night of July 15 through the morning of July 16. Rainfall totals generally ranged from 30 mm to 60 mm, with some areas receiving more than 100 mm.

Several weather stations recorded exceptionally heavy rainfall, including 191.6 mm in Tua Sin Chai, Lai Chau Province; 160.1 mm in Tua Thang, Dien Bien Province; 156.6 mm in Hai Son, Quang Ninh Province; and 114.4 mm in Quang Binh, Tuyen Quang Province.

The meteorological agency forecasts that from today through July 20, the Northern region will continue to experience widespread moderate to heavy rainfall. The provinces of Dien Bien, Son La, Lai Chau, Lao Cai, Tuyen Quang and Thai Nguyen are expected to receive particularly heavy rain, with total precipitation ranging from 100 mm to 200 mm, and isolated areas exceeding 350 mm.

The agency also warned that a new flood event is likely to develop on rivers across the Northern region from this evening through July 21. Water levels on small rivers and streams may reach Alert Level 2 to Alert Level 3. Peak water levels on the Thao River, Lo River and the upper reaches of the Thai Binh River are forecast to reach Alert Level 1 to Alert Level 2, with some locations possibly exceeding Alert Level 2.

Prolonged heavy rainfall is expected to significantly increase the risk of flash floods on small rivers and streams, landslides on steep slopes, and flooding in low-lying areas, particularly across the mountainous and midland provinces of northern Vietnam over the next two to three days.

By Phuc Van – Translated by Kim Khanh