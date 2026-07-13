HCMC prioritizes tree pruning to enhance safety during rainy season

Ho Chi Minh City is carrying out urban tree pruning to reduce the risk of falling branches and uprooted trees during the rainy season.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction said urban tree pruning is being carried out ahead of the rainy season in line with technical procedures, with public safety as the top priority.

Le Ngoc Linh, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction, said that the maintenance of parks and urban trees is carried out through open bidding to select qualified contractors capable of ensuring the quality of the city's green infrastructure.

Following inspections along streets, including Su Van Hanh, Vo Van Tan and Pham Hung, the department found that most trees had been pruned in accordance with technical standards. The work is conducted before the rainy season to reduce the risk of branch failures and tree falls during downpours and thunderstorms while maintaining healthy tree growth over the long term.

Illustrative photo: SGGP

The department noted that pruning intensity varies depending on a tree's size, location, and risk profile. Large mature trees in exposed areas or near medium-voltage power lines may undergo more extensive pruning to improve public safety.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction also conducts regular inspections and specialized supervision of tree maintenance and pruning activities to promptly address shortcomings and ensure contractors minimize disruptions to the urban landscape and residents' daily lives.

To expand urban green space, the department has asked local authorities to review available land for tree planting and identify suitable tree species as part of efforts to encourage private participation in tree-planting programs. It has also called for the temporary conversion of unused or underutilized public land, as well as delayed development sites into parks, flower gardens and community spaces.

Local authorities have also been instructed to compile a list of land designated for parks and green spaces that have yet to be developed, forming the basis for investment plans for the 2026–2030 period.

In the coming years, alongside public investment, Ho Chi Minh City will continue implementing public-private partnership (PPP) projects to develop a more integrated and sustainable urban green infrastructure.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong