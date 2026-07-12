Weather

Southern region braces for localized heavy rain and rough seas

SGGPO

Showers and thunderstorms are expected across many parts of the country on the afternoon and night of July 12, with localized heavy rain forecast for the Southern region and hazardous sea conditions expected in southern coastal waters.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast in Hanoi, with rainfall of 10–20 mm and locally over 30 mm.

Nationwide, the Northwest, Phu Tho Province and areas from Thanh Hoa to Hue City are expected to receive 10–30 mm of rain, with isolated locations recording more than 80 mm.

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Thunderstorms move across Hanoi on the afternoon of July 10. Photo: SGGP/ Phuc Hau

The Central Highlands and Southern regions are forecast to experience widespread showers and thunderstorms as the southwest monsoon strengthens. Rainfall is expected to range from 15–30 mm, with some areas receiving more than 100 mm. Thunderstorms may also bring tornadoes, lightning, hail and strong wind gusts.

At sea, strong southwest winds of force 6, occasionally reaching force 7 with gusts of force 8–9, are forecast for waters from Gia Lai to Ca Mau, as well as the central and southern parts of the East Sea, including Truong Sa Special Zone. Waves are expected to reach two to three meters, rising to two to four meters in parts of the central East Sea.

The eastern part of the northern East Sea is forecast to experience force 6 winds with gusts up to force 8, easing overnight. The Gulf of Thailand and the western part of the northern East Sea, including Hoang Sa Special Zone, are expected to see force 5 winds, occasionally increasing to force 6, with gusts of force 7–8.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are also forecast over the Gulf of Tonkin, waters from Lam Dong to Ca Mau, from Ca Mau to An Giang, the Gulf of Thailand, and the northern, central and southern East Sea. Mariners were warned of possible waterspouts, wind gusts of force 6–7 and waves exceeding two meters during thunderstorms.

By Phuc Van – Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

heavy rain the Southern region Central Highlands rough seas East Sea southwest monsoon thunderstorms

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