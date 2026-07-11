Heavy rain in Northwest region triggers localized flooding in Son La Province

Heavy rainfall has caused more than VND31 billion (approximately US$1.2 million) in damage in Son La Province, with authorities and residents working urgently to deal with the aftermath.

Heavy rain triggers localized flooding in Son La Province on July 11.

According to the Department of Dyke Management and Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, from 7 p.m. on July 10 to noon on July 11, moderate to very heavy rainfall was recorded across the northwestern provinces of Son La and Lai Chau.

Several locations reported exceptionally high rainfall totals, including 125mm in Ka Lang, Lai Chau Province, 237mm in Muong Trai in Son La Province, 215mm in It Ong in Son La Province, and 193mm in Hua Trai in Son La Province.

In Son La Province, according to a preliminary report from the provincial Department of Agriculture and Environment, heavy rain, flash floods, inundation, and landslides caused three houses to collapse, damaged 25 others, forced the emergency evacuation of 28 households, and affected an additional 22 homes.

Floodwaters also inundated 209 hectares of rice paddies, crops, and other agricultural land, while several aquaculture ponds were damaged.

Landslides and fallen trees blocked 13 sections of National Highway 279D, with three sections still impassable as of the afternoon of July 11. Four sections of Provincial Road 109 were also blocked, with clearance operations continuing at one remaining site.

Traffic police officers in Son La Province and local residents clear mud and debris after flooding in Muong La Commune.

According to Vietnam Electricity (EVN), heavy rainfall triggered flash floods and debris flows that disrupted power supply in the communes of Muong La, Chieng Lao, and Muong Bu in Son La Province.

By 12:56 p.m. on July 11, Son La Power Company had restored electricity to all affected customers.

Local authorities are continuing recovery efforts, focusing on clearing blocked drainage systems, removing mud and debris, and assisting residents in cleaning and restoring their homes.

In Lai Chau Province, local authorities said on the afternoon of July 11 that heavy rainfall continued to trigger landslides, disrupting traffic on multiple roads.

A large landslide blocked the road linking the center of Pa U Commune to Thu Lum Commune, bringing traffic to a standstill.

Meanwhile, the road connecting Pa U Commune and Muong Te Commune was cut off after landslides washed away sections of the roadbed, while the route from Muong Mo Commune to Nam Hang Commune suffered severe landslide damage.

Power utility crews in Son La Province are deployed to reach outage-hit areas and restore electricity following the storm.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, the northwestern region and the area stretching from Nghe An to Quang Tri are expected to continue experiencing showers, moderate rain, and scattered thunderstorms on the night of July 11.

Rainfall is forecast to range between 20mm and 40mm, with some locations likely to receive more than 100mm.

Heavy rain devastated the road leading to Co Lo Village in Lai Chau Province

Authorities in Lai Chau Province assist residents in crossing road sections affected by flooding.

By Phuc Hau – Translated by Kim Khanh