Northern localities urged to prepare for heavy rain, floods

15 provinces and cities across the Northern region are urged to prepare for heavy rain, flooding and related weather hazards.

The National Steering Committee for Civil Defense on July 16 issued a directive urging the People's Committees of 15 northern provinces and cities to implement emergency measures to respond to heavy rain, flooding, flash floods, landslides, thunderstorms, lightning and hail.

According to the committee, from July 16 to July 18, mountainous and midland areas in the Northern region, along with Quang Ninh Province, are expected to experience moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms, with widespread rainfall of 80–150 mm and some areas receiving more than 300 mm. Localized downpours could exceed 100 mm within three hours.

From July 19 onward, mountainous and midland areas in the North are forecast to continue receiving showers and thunderstorms, with rainfall ranging from 20–40 mm, while some locations may record more than 100 mm.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting warned that rivers across the Northern region are likely to experience a flood event from the night of July 16 through July 21, with water levels expected to rise by two to five meters.

Flood peaks on small rivers may reach warning level 2 or 3, while water levels on the Thao River, Lo River and the upper reaches of rivers in the Thai Binh river system could rise to warning level 1 or 2, with some locations exceeding level 2.

The committee has instructed local authorities to review high-risk areas and evacuate residents from locations vulnerable to flooding, flash floods, and landslides.

Authorities were also instructed to guard hazardous areas, control traffic, and bar people and vehicles from unsafe roads. Local authorities were urged to inspect the safety of reservoirs, mining tunnels and dike protection systems; notify owners of fish cages, inland waterway vessels, and riverside facilities to take preventive measures; strengthen public communications; maintain round-the-clock emergency duty; and regularly report developments to the National Steering Committee for Civil Defense.

Heavy rain triggers localized flooding in Minh Luong Commune, Lao Cai Province, on July 16. (Photo: Minh Luong Commune People's Committee)

Meanwhile, the Lao Cai Provincial Department of Agriculture and Environment reported to the Department of Dike Management and Disaster Prevention under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment that heavy rain and strong winds from the night of July 15 to the morning of July 16 caused damage to homes, agricultural production and transport infrastructure.

Local authorities and emergency responders work with residents to repair heavy rain damage in Minh Luong Commune on July 16. (Photo: Minh Luong Commune People's Committee)

The heaviest rainfall was recorded in Minh Luong and Nam Xe communes. In Nam Xe Commune, floodwaters swept away ten buffaloes and triggered a landslide at Km50+300 on National Highway 279. Additionally, Na Sai Bridge partially collapsed, with severe damage to its bridge deck, abutments, and approach road, while Tu Tren Bridge suffered serious erosion around its abutments, raising safety concerns. No casualties had been reported as of the latest update.

Emergency responders assist residents of Minh Luong Commune in recovering from heavy rain damage on July 16. (Photo: Minh Luong Commune People's Committee)

The Lai Chau Provincial Department of Agriculture and Environment also reported that heavy rain triggered a flash flood that washed away about 30 meters of roadway at Km76+250 on National Highway 12 in Chieng Chan Hamlet, Le Loi Commune.

The road section was completely severed, making it impassable to all vehicles. Ongoing flood erosion at both ends of the damaged section has expanded the affected area, complicating repair efforts and increasing safety risks.

Heavy rain triggers a landslide on National Highway 279 in Nam Xe Commune on the afternoon of July 16, disrupting traffic. (Photo: Nam Xe Commune Police)

In Dien Bien Province, the Department of Agriculture and Environment said heavy rain on July 16 caused flooding and landslides in Tua Thang and Sinh Phinh communes. The disaster also damaged three roads, including the route from Pa Phong Bridge to Cong Hoa Hamlet, where soil and rocks covered approximately 60 meters of the roadway.

Related News Heavy rains trigger landslides, road subsidence in Lai Chau

By Phuc Hau – Translated by Huyen Huong