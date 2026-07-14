South to see more thunderstorms as temperatures remain above average

The Southern regions and the Central Highlands are expected to experience frequent showers and thunderstorms through late July and early August.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting said that during the second half of July and the first days of August, the Central Highlands and Southern region will continue to see many days of showers and thunderstorms, mainly occurring in the afternoon and evening.

Thunderstorms may bring risks of cyclones, lightning, strong wind gusts and localized heavy rainfall.

Many areas are experiencing a prolonged period of rainy weather. Illustrative photo: Tran Hung

Despite the peak of the rainy season, temperatures across the country are forecast to remain above the long-term average. From now until August 10, average temperatures are expected to be 0.5–1 degrees Celsius higher than the climatological average nationwide, with the south-central coastal region likely to record temperatures 1–1.5 degrees Celsius higher.

In the Northern region, rainfall is expected to be around the long-term average, with some areas receiving 10–20 percent more rainfall. Periods of moderate to heavy rain may continue, potentially causing urban flooding, flash floods and landslides in mountainous areas.

Meteorological experts warned that thunderstorms, cyclones, lightning, hail and strong winds could occur nationwide during this period, even without the presence of storms or tropical depressions.

According to data from the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, the Northern region has experienced four rainfall events since early July. The most significant occurred from June 26 to July 6, bringing extremely heavy rain to Quang Ninh Province, with common rainfall totals of 300–500 mm and 817.7 mm recorded in Mong Cai.

Both Northern and Central regions have also experienced two heatwaves since early July, with temperatures reaching 39–40 degrees Celsius in some areas.

Related News Heavy rain to persist across Central Highlands, Southern regions

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong