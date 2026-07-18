El Niño forecast to intensify in Vietnam

From August 2026 to January 2027, the El Niño phenomenon is expected to intensify, with an estimated 81 percent probability of reaching strong to very strong intensity, particularly toward the end of 2026.

Strong El Niño events are often associated with drought and water shortages for irrigation. (AI-generated illustrative image)

Under the influence of El Niño, the number of tropical storms and typhoons expected to form over the East Sea in 2026 is forecast to be below the long-term average, the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting announced on July 17.

Specifically, around 8 to 10 tropical storms and typhoons are expected to develop, of which three to five may directly affect mainland Vietnam. However, authorities warned that intense storms with complex and unpredictable tracks could still occur and cause significant impacts within a short period.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting has advised the public to regularly monitor official weather, hydrological, and disaster warning bulletins in order to take proactive measures against localized heavy rainfall, flash floods, and landslides during the 2026 rainy and typhoon season.

Over the next six months, temperatures nationwide are expected to remain above the long-term average. During the summer months, average temperatures are forecast to be 0.5–1.5 degree Celsius higher than normal, while winter temperatures could be 1–2 degree Celsius above the seasonal average.

In August and September, heatwaves are expected to intensify across the region stretching from Thanh Hoa to Hue, as well as the South Central Coast.

In the Central region, rainfall in August is forecast to be 10–30 percent above the long-term average. In particular, the area from Thanh Hoa to Hue could receive 30–60 percent more rainfall than normal. However, in the following months, rainfall is expected to decline to 10–30 percent below the long-term average.

In the Central Highlands and the Southern region, the 2026 rainy season is likely to end earlier than usual. From late 2026 through the early months of 2027, the risks of below-normal rainfall, drought, and saltwater intrusion are expected to increase, potentially affecting water resources and agricultural production.

By Phuc Van – Translated by Kim Khanh