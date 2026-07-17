Southern region to see more thunderstorms Friday evening

Widespread rain and thunderstorms are forecast for the afternoon and evening.
In the Southeast, rainfall will be concentrated in Lam Dong Province and Dong Nai City, where some areas could receive more than 50 mm of rain.
In the Mekong Delta, the heaviest rain is expected in Ca Mau Province and eastern Vinh Long Province, with localized rainfall exceeding 30 mm.
Rain is forecast to ease after around 7 p.m., with drier conditions expected later in the evening.
Meteorologists said daytime temperatures on July 17 will remain largely unchanged from the previous day, reaching 32–35 degrees Celsius in the Southeast and 31–33 degrees Celsius in the Mekong Delta.
The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting said Ho Chi Minh City will see sunny skies during the day, followed by showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening. Temperatures are expected to range from 25 degrees Celsius to 35 degrees Celsius.
Localized heavy downpours could cause flooding on some roads, disrupting traffic during the evening commute.