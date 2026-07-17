Weather

Southern region to see more thunderstorms Friday evening

SGGPO

According to the Southern Regional Hydrometeorological Center, weather conditions across the South on July 17 remain under the influence of a moderately strong southwest monsoon.

Widespread rain and thunderstorms are forecast for the afternoon and evening.

In the Southeast, rainfall will be concentrated in Lam Dong Province and Dong Nai City, where some areas could receive more than 50 mm of rain.

In the Mekong Delta, the heaviest rain is expected in Ca Mau Province and eastern Vinh Long Province, with localized rainfall exceeding 30 mm.

Rain is forecast to ease after around 7 p.m., with drier conditions expected later in the evening.

Meteorologists said daytime temperatures on July 17 will remain largely unchanged from the previous day, reaching 32–35 degrees Celsius in the Southeast and 31–33 degrees Celsius in the Mekong Delta.

img-0376-6681-9905.jpeg
Weather radar image showing cloud cover over Ho Chi Minh City and the Southern region at 8 a.m. on July 17. (Screenshot from the Vietnam Meteorological and Hydrological Administration's satellite cloud monitoring system.)

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting said Ho Chi Minh City will see sunny skies during the day, followed by showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening. Temperatures are expected to range from 25 degrees Celsius to 35 degrees Celsius.

Localized heavy downpours could cause flooding on some roads, disrupting traffic during the evening commute.

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By Phuc Hau – Translated by Huyen Huong

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the Southern region thunderstorms southwest monsoon heavy rain Lam Dong Dong Nai Mekong Delta localized flooding

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