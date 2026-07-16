Heavy rains trigger landslides, road subsidence in Lai Chau

According to a rapid report from the Lai Chau Provincial Department of Agriculture and Environment, persistent heavy rain from the night of July 15 to the morning of July 16 caused landslides, localized flash floods and damage to multiple transport routes across the province.

A major landslide at Km76+250 on National Highway 12 in Chieng Chan Hamlet, Le Loi Commune, Lai Chau Province. Photo: Lai Chau Provincial Public Security Department.

The most serious damage occurred at Km76+250 on National Highway 12 in Chieng Chan Hamlet, Le Loi Commune, where floodwaters washed away about 30 meters of the road surface, completely severing the route and making it impassable.

Multiple landslides were also reported along the same national highway between Km76+250 and Km78+300.

Floodwaters continue to erode both ends of the damaged road section, expanding the affected area, hampering repair work and posing an ongoing safety risk.

In response, the Lai Chau Provincial Department of Construction has instructed the road maintenance unit to install barriers and warning signs at both ends of the damaged section while coordinating traffic control measures.

From 8:30 a.m. on July 16, all vehicles were prohibited from traveling through the collapsed section at Km76+250 on National Highway 12 in Chieng Chan Hamlet until further notice.

A landslide on the Khau Co Pass section in the early hours of July 16. Photo: Van Ban Commune People's Committee.

Vehicles traveling between Lai Chau and Dien Bien have been diverted via National Highway 12 and National Highway 4H. Traffic bound for Nam Hang Commune is being redirected via National Highway 4H and Provincial Road 127.

Heavy rain also triggered landslides on other roads across the province. On National Highway 279, at Km359 in Sap Ngua Hamlet, Muong Than Commune, a large volume of soil and rocks collapsed from a hillside onto the roadway, cutting off traffic.

Heavy rain triggered a landslide in Sin Suoi Ho Commune, Lai Chau Province, on the morning of July 16. Photo: Thanh Ngoc

Authorities in Van Ban Commune, Lao Cai Province, issued warnings about the landslide site, and as of the morning of July 16, vehicles were still unable to pass through the affected area.

Another landslide occurred at Km7 on Provincial Road 131, which connects Then Sin Commune and Sin Suoi Ho Hamlet. Authorities have urged motorists to exercise extreme caution when traveling through the area.

Emergency crews have mobilized machinery and equipment to clear debris, reopen affected roads, install warning signs and direct traffic at landslide sites.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting warned on the morning of July 16 that the Northern region has entered a new period of heavy rainfall caused by a low-pressure trough. Weather conditions are expected to remain complicated, with continued risks of landslides in many areas.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong