Rain to persist across Ho Chi Minh City and Southern region

Intermittent sunshine and scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms are forecast to continue across Ho Chi Minh City and the Southern region.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, the Southern region is expected to experience intermittent sunshine from July 7 to July 16, with scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms, some of which may bring heavy rainfall.

Thunderstorms may be accompanied by whirlwinds, lightning, hail and strong gusty winds.

Illustrative photo: SGGP/ Dinh Du

For Ho Chi Minh City, rain is forecast to arrive late in the afternoon on July 7 and July 8, intensifying during the evening and overnight. Temperatures will hover between 27 degrees Celsius and 30 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the Northern region is forecast to have scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms from July 7 to July 8, with rainfall mainly occurring in the late afternoon and at night.

The area stretching from Thanh Hoa Province to Hue City is expected to see isolated showers and thunderstorms, with more widespread rain and thunderstorms developing in the late afternoon, while daytime conditions remain generally sunny.

From the night of July 8 through around July 13, the Northern region will continue to experience scattered showers and thunderstorms, with localized heavy rain, before rainfall gradually decreases.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong