Reward of US$16,433 for each gold medal from 19th Asian Game

The Vietnamese sports delegation announced to reward of VND 400 million for each gold medal that athletes grabbed at the 19th Asian Games.

According to Director of the Department of Sports and Physical Training cum Head of the Vietnam Sports Delegation at the sports game event Dang Ha Viet, the Vietnam Sports Delegation will have incentives to encourage athletes such as a reward of VND 400 million for each gold medal that athletes bagged at the 19th Asian Games.

The 19th Asian Games is considered a difficult congress when Vietnamese sports must face strong opponents such as Olympic champions, world champions, and Asian champions. In addition, many sports that are Vietnamese strength are not included in the competition program; therefore, the Vietnamese Sports Delegation expected Vietnamese athletes to win 2-5 gold medals.

The groups of sports including sepak takraw, karate, shooting, boxing, and chess are expected to win gold medals. Among them, sepak takraw and karate athletes won gold medals at prior sports game events.

On today's competition day, the Vietnamese sports delegation continues to compete in 13 sports such as shooting, women's soccer, table tennis, swimming, chess, fencing, electronic sports, judo, rowing, taekwondo, tennis, gymnastics, and wushu.