Vietnam wins gold medal at 2023 World Police and Fire Games

The sports delegation of the Vietnam People's Public Security won a gold medal in the karate category at the 2023 World Police and Fire Games.

Accordingly, on August 1, fighter Le Xuan Hung from the People’s Police Academy, a former karate athlete of the Vietnamese People's Public Security, reached the finals of the over-35 individual male kata (performance) black belt category. His performance received the highest score, earning him the gold medal. The second place, winning the silver medal, was a Mexican athlete, while the third places, receiving bronze medals, were athletes from Canada and Spain.

Mr. Larry Collins, President of the World Police and Fire Games Federation, highly appreciated the efforts of the sports delegation of the Vietnamese People's Public Security in participating for the first time in the 2023 World Police and Fire Games. He hoped that Vietnam could host the games in the future.

Head of the sports delegation of the People's Public Security of Vietnam, Senior Colonel Nguyen Thi Thuy Thanh, Deputy Director of the Department of Party and Political Work under the Ministry of Public Security, expressed her sincere thanks to Mr. Larry Collins.

She hoped that both sides will further expand the cooperation in the field of sports between the Vietnamese People's Public Security and the police forces of other countries in the future.

The 2023 World Police and Fire Games was held in Manitoba, Canada from July 28 to August 6, with the participation of police sports delegations from over 60 countries and territories around the world, including ASEAN countries such as the Philippines, Cambodia, Malaysia, and others.

This year’s competition featured 54 sports categories, including high-achievement sports such as wrestling, judo, karate, jujitsu, boxing, shooting, athletics, volleyball, swimming, table tennis, and professional sports.