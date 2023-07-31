Circus duo Hien Phuoc, Thanh Hoa wins gold medal at Int’l Circus Festival 2023

This morning, Director of Phuong Nam Art Theater Le Dien informed that Hien Phuoc and Thanh Hoa are two young talented circus artists of the theater who bagged the gold medal for their unique impressive performance of double acrobatic swing, titled “Khoanh khac tinh yeu” (Moments of Love).

The International Circus Festival 2023 has taken place in Almaty City, Kazakhstan from July 26 to July 30, with the participation of over 100 talented circus artists from Kazakhstan, Germany, Yakutiya, Vietnam, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Ethiopia, Almaty City, Shymkent City, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, the United Kingdom, Czech Republic, Tajikistan and Lithuania.

At the festival, the artists brought colorful and diverse performances imbued with the national identity of each country.

The organizers awarded three gold medals to Vietnam for a double acrobatic swing performance, Russia for bounce and Yakutiya for juggling, respectively.

As for circus artists Hien Phuoc and Thanh Hoa, this is the first prestigious gold medal for their international competitions.