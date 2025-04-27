Residents streaming to downtown HCMC for State-level military parade rehearsal

Thousands of people from provinces and cities across the country gathered early in the morning along the main streets in the city for the national-level military parade rehearsal on April 27.

Thousands of people gather early in the morning along the main streets in the city for the national-level military parade rehearsal on April 27. (Photo: SGGP)

From 2 a.m. on April 27, streets around Le Duan Boulevard were closed to traffic for the State-level rehearsal of the military parade. Vehicles and travelers are restricted from 3 a.m. to 12 p.m. on April 27.

Both sides of the streets of Nam Ky Khoi Nghia, Nguyen Dinh Chieu, Dinh Tien Hoang, Hai Ba Trung, and others were packed with people.

The restriction and ban exclude special task forces responsible for maintaining public order and security.

Individuals and organizations are allowed to walk to their residences and accommodation facilities. Employees and officials with urgent work at agencies or units are permitted to travel on designated routes to verified destinations within the restricted traffic areas. They must display identity documents, such as an identity card or passport, or contact the local police for assistance in accessing the security-restricted zones.

Residents can watch the military parade marking the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification in Ho Chi Minh City on April 30 on 20 large LED screens installed along the streets of Le Duan, Nam Ky Khoi Nghia, Le Loi, Nguyen Hue, Dong Khoi, Dien Bien Phu, and Nguyen Dinh Chieu.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh