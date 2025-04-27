Ho Chi Minh City

Thousands of people enjoy cannon-firing rehearsal

Thousands of people gathered at Bach Dang Wharf on the early morning of April 27 to watch the national-level rehearsal of the 105-mm ceremonial cannon firing.

The national-level rehearsal of the 105-mm ceremonial cannon firing starts at 7 a.m. on April 27. (Photo: SGGP)

It was an important preparatory activity ahead of the official celebration of the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification scheduled for the morning of April 30.

15 ceremonial cannons were positioned on a 90-meter-long red carpet at Bach Dang Wharf Park in downtown Ho Chi Minh City, each weighing about 4 tons. Soldiers from the 96th Brigade under the Artillery Corps conducted artillery live-fire exercises.

Thousands of people gather at Bach Dang Wharf on the early morning of April 27 to watch the national-level rehearsal of the 105-mm ceremonial cannon firing. (Photo: SGGP)

Ms. Ngo Thi Ngoc Diem, residing in Go Vap District, said that her family arrived at 5 a.m. She wanted to bring her two children here so they could experience the solemn and heroic atmosphere of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification. She hoped this meaningful occasion would inspire in them a deeper love for their homeland and their nation.

The people were delighted to witness these sacred moments. (Photo: SGGP)
By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

cannon-firing rehearsal national-level rehearsal of the 105-mm ceremonial cannon firing Bach Dang Wharf Park

