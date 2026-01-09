Ho Chi Minh City

Residents in HCMC bundle up as temperatures dip

SGGPO

Cold wind sweeps through Ho Chi Minh City, and residents feel like they’re in Da Lat.

25.jpg
Morning marketgoers at Binh Tay Market wear additional jackets and coats to stay warm. (Photo:SGGP)

On the morning of January 9, residents in Ho Chi Minh City bundled up in sweaters to fend off an unexpected chill, with temperatures dropping as low as 16 degrees Celsius in some areas. Citizens added extra layers to stay warm amid the sudden cold snap.

Data from the Windy application, which uses the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) forecasting model, showed temperatures of approximately 18 degrees Celsius in Ho Chi Minh City.

The Thu Thiem area recorded the lowest temperature, with outdoor air measurements in the early hours of January 9 dropping to about 16 degrees Celsius.

Aggregated data from updated models indicate that in the early hours of January 9 and 10, temperatures in Ho Chi Minh City are expected to fall below previous levels, as a reinforced cold air mass from the north spreads deep into the South Central region and further southward across Southern region.

26.jpg
27.jpg
Most people traveling on the streets are dressed in warm clothing. (Photo:SGGP)
28.jpg
This morning, temperatures in several areas of Ho Chi Minh City drop to as low as 16 degrees Celsius. (Photo:SGGP)
29.jpg
By Tam Nguyen – Translated by Kim Khanh

