Press agencies join efforts to find, identify fallen soldiers

The Ho Chi Minh City Culture and Sports Department has called on press agencies to directly support efforts to search for, recover and identify fallen soldiers’ remains.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports has issued a document to local press agencies calling for continued coordination and stronger communications efforts for the campaign “500 Days and Nights to Intensify the Search, Recovery and Identification of Fallen Soldiers’ Remains with Missing Information.”

Reporters work at Le Thi Rieng Park.

According to the department, coordination among agencies, organizations, local authorities and the media in communicating the campaign has produced positive results. These efforts have helped spread the campaign’s humanitarian significance and raise public awareness and responsibility for activities to honor and repay the sacrifices of previous generations, as well as the search for, recovery and identification of fallen soldiers’ remains.

Press coverage of the search for fallen soldiers’ remains at Le Thi Rieng Park has drawn widespread public attention, generating valuable information, documents and testimonies for authorities.

Residents observe a minute of silence to solemnly commemorate fallen heroes at the Martyrs’ House at Le Thi Rieng Park.

The department urged press agencies to work closely with authorities to verify and promptly report useful information, while connecting information holders with relevant agencies.

It also called for continued coverage of new search sites and greater efforts to encourage residents to provide documents, artifacts and testimonies.

DNA sampling at the Ho Chi Minh City Martyrs’ Cemetery

The search and recovery of fallen soldiers’ remains at Le Thi Rieng Park.

Another key priority is to increase coverage of DNA sampling from unidentified remains for genetic testing, as well as the collection of biological samples from relatives of fallen soldiers, DNA testing results, genetic matching and related professional activities. The department said this would help raise awareness, build public support and encourage relatives to provide reference samples to assist in identifying fallen soldiers.

The search and excavation of fallen soldiers’ remains is being carried out meticulously and solemnly.

The department also called on the press to make greater use of information from historical witnesses, elderly residents and other valuable sources, while renewing the content and formats of communications targeting younger audiences.

By Manh Thang and Thu Hoai — Translated by Huyen Huong