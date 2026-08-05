Tay Ninh repatriates over 500 Vietnamese fallen soldiers' remains from Cambodia

Tay Ninh province repatriated the remains of 511 Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who died in Cambodia during successive periods of war, following a search operation conducted across eight Cambodian provinces during the 2025-2026 dry season.

Tay Ninh leader presents the Third-Class Fatherland Protection Order to the K73 Team.

The provincial Steering Committee for the Search, Recovery, and Identification of Fallen Soldiers' Remains (Steering Committee 515) held a conference on August 5 to review the 25th phase of the mission and assess a campaign to collect remains samples for DNA identification.

The remains were recovered and repatriated with full military honors, including ceremonies to welcome, commemorate, and bury the fallen, underscoring Vietnam's enduring gratitude to those who died while serving overseas.

Tay Ninh leader presents certificates of merit from the provincial People's Committee Chairman to individuals who made outstanding contributions to the search, recovery, and identification of fallen soldiers with incomplete information during 2025-2026.

In Tay Ninh alone, authorities also recovered ten sets of remains. One was found in Phuoc Vinh Tay Commune and has been buried in accordance with regulations. At the same time, the remaining nine are expected to be honored and interred as part of a ceremony marking the campaign's 500-day drive to collect samples for DNA identification.

Since June 4, the province has collected samples from 16,160 of 18,600 graves containing unidentified fallen soldiers, reaching 86.92 percent of the target. Nearly 10,400 samples have been handed over to the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology for DNA testing. Meanwhile, provincial police have collected 5,751 biological samples from relatives of the fallen to support identification efforts.

During the 2025-2026 dry season, Tay Ninh authorities recovered more than 500 sets of remains and repatriated them for burial in Vietnam.

At the conference, the K73 Team under the Tay Ninh Military Command and its commander, Colonel Tran Chi Cong, received the Third-Class Fatherland Protection Order from the State President in recognition of outstanding achievements in recovering and identifying the remains of fallen soldiers with incomplete information during 2021-2025. The Tay Ninh People's Committee also presented certificates of merit to 14 organizations and 51 individuals for outstanding contributions to the search, recovery, and identification mission during 2025-2026.

By Quang Vinh – Translated by Thuy Doan