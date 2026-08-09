National

Nghe An restores traffic on Provincial Road 543D after rain-triggered landslide

SGGPO

Authorities in Nghe An Province have successfully reopened Provincial Road 543D following a landslide triggered by prolonged heavy rains, local police reported on Friday afternoon.

Major Tran Danh Hoa, Deputy Chief of Muong Tip Commune Police, said officers coordinated with local authorities to clear debris along the vital transport artery, restoring traffic flow for residents.

Days of torrential downpours in Muong Tip Commune led to multiple landslides, dropping rocks and soil onto roads and posing serious safety hazards. On Friday morning of August 8, a major rockfall along Provincial Road 543D through Xop Tip Village blocked the route entirely, cutting off transit.

In response, local police, commune officials, and grassroots security forces cordoned off the hazard zone, installed warning signs, and redirected traffic to alternative routes. To expedite clearing operations, police mobilized heavy machinery from a nearby construction site 7 kilometers away.

By 1:00 p.m. the same day, the blocked section was fundamentally cleared and reopened to traffic.

However, continuous rainfall poses ongoing risks of secondary landslides along Provincial Road 543D. Local police remain stationed at vulnerable points to monitor conditions and maintain traffic safety. Authorities advise residents to stay updated on weather alerts, avoid landslide-prone zones, and strictly follow safety instructions from functional forces.

768408852-1436234811891996-6851511585469701463-n-5240-3206.jpg
After concerted efforts to clear the site, the landslide-hit section of Provincial Road 543D has been reopened to traffic. (Photo: SGGP)
768095781-1436235801891897-8193770490005974991-n-5236-2238.jpg
Landslide debris blocks Provincial Road 543D. (Photo: SGGP)
769536506-1436234985225312-4010796798522658906-n-8879-4380.jpg
Muong Tip Commune Police cordon off the area to clear debris at the site. (Photo: SGGP)
768391149-1436234835225327-4196544518090525018-n-3828-1401.jpg
769189856-1436234831891994-4737073074689832658-n-1300-2280.jpg
By around 1 p.m. the same day, traffic had basically resumed on the route. (Photo: SGGP)
768432904-1436236251891852-8477511668802238693-n-1739-1021.jpg
Warning signs are installed in areas along Provincial Road 543D at risk of dangerous landslides. (Photo: SGGP)
767243912-1436234978558646-882003204949218038-n-8594-3283.jpg
Related News
By Duong Quang—Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

landslide road 543D Nghe An reopen torrential downpours

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Pham Thi Van Anh, Duong Van Quang, Nguyen Duc Hien, Nguyen Khac Cuong, Tran Gia Bao

Senior Managing Editors: Ngo Quang Truong, Nguyen Chien Dung, Nguyen Phuoc Binh

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn