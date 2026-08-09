Nghe An restores traffic on Provincial Road 543D after rain-triggered landslide

Authorities in Nghe An Province have successfully reopened Provincial Road 543D following a landslide triggered by prolonged heavy rains, local police reported on Friday afternoon.

Major Tran Danh Hoa, Deputy Chief of Muong Tip Commune Police, said officers coordinated with local authorities to clear debris along the vital transport artery, restoring traffic flow for residents.

Days of torrential downpours in Muong Tip Commune led to multiple landslides, dropping rocks and soil onto roads and posing serious safety hazards. On Friday morning of August 8, a major rockfall along Provincial Road 543D through Xop Tip Village blocked the route entirely, cutting off transit.

In response, local police, commune officials, and grassroots security forces cordoned off the hazard zone, installed warning signs, and redirected traffic to alternative routes. To expedite clearing operations, police mobilized heavy machinery from a nearby construction site 7 kilometers away.

By 1:00 p.m. the same day, the blocked section was fundamentally cleared and reopened to traffic.

However, continuous rainfall poses ongoing risks of secondary landslides along Provincial Road 543D. Local police remain stationed at vulnerable points to monitor conditions and maintain traffic safety. Authorities advise residents to stay updated on weather alerts, avoid landslide-prone zones, and strictly follow safety instructions from functional forces.

After concerted efforts to clear the site, the landslide-hit section of Provincial Road 543D has been reopened to traffic. (Photo: SGGP)

Landslide debris blocks Provincial Road 543D. (Photo: SGGP)

Muong Tip Commune Police cordon off the area to clear debris at the site. (Photo: SGGP)

By around 1 p.m. the same day, traffic had basically resumed on the route. (Photo: SGGP)

Warning signs are installed in areas along Provincial Road 543D at risk of dangerous landslides. (Photo: SGGP)

Related News Heavy rains sweep away temporary bridges, triggering landslides in Nghe An

By Duong Quang—Translated by Kim Khanh