Ho Chi Minh City to build media alliance for fallen soldiers’ remains search

On August 5, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports convened a meeting to strengthen communications for the “500-Day Campaign to Intensify the Search, Recovery and Identification of the Remains of Fallen Soldiers.”

Representatives of media and press organizations attend the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the meeting, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Culture and Sports, Nguyen Ngoc Hoi, said that the city has made initial progress in public communication following directives from the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and the People's Committee. The efforts have helped promote the campaign’s humanitarian significance while raising public awareness and fostering a stronger sense of responsibility among residents.

Public communication activities at Le Thi Rieng Park in Hoa Hung Ward have, in particular, attracted widespread public attention.

Through various communication channels, authorities have received valuable information and documentary materials, enriching the database used to verify, locate, recover, and identify the remains of fallen soldiers.

According to Mr. Nguyen Ngoc Hoi, for areas suspected of containing mass graves, relevant localities need to establish clear communication strategies in the coming period to both facilitate search operations and encourage public participation, thereby mobilizing greater social resources for the campaign.

In the next phase, Ho Chi Minh City plans to roll out a range of initiatives, including the establishment of a multi-content, multi-platform and multi-format media alliance to broaden the campaign’s reach and amplify its impact.

Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Culture and Sports, Nguyen Ngoc Hoi, stressed that the role of the press should extend beyond news coverage and public awareness campaigns. Media organizations are expected to provide practical support for the search, recovery and identification of fallen soldiers’ remains, including assistance with DNA testing.

Press agencies can help identify and connect witnesses, collect valuable leads and historical documents for submission to the Ho Chi Minh City High Command, while also launching community outreach programs to accompany and support the families of fallen soldiers.

He also emphasized that communication efforts should pay particular attention to older people, who may still retain important memories, information and documents related to burial sites and the graves of fallen soldiers.

At the meeting, a representative of the Ho Chi Minh City High Command said that the search, recovery and identification of fallen soldiers’ remains is a responsibility shared by the entire political system. The progress achieved so far has been made possible through the close coordination of numerous agencies and organizations, including the press agencies.

The High Command called on local authorities and relevant agencies to continue promptly sharing any information that could assist search operations.

As of August 4, authorities had recovered 197 sets of fallen soldiers’ remains at Le Thi Rieng Park.

By Cam Nuong – Translated by Kim Khanh