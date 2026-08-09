National

Xo Dang people busy harvesting Ngoc Linh ginseng seeds

SGGPO

Ngoc Linh ginseng has entered its peak seed-harvesting season, with Xo Dang people in western Quang Ngai Province busy heading into the mountains to collect the precious seeds.

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Harvesting ripe red Ngoc Linh ginseng seeds (Photo: SGGP)

Ngoc Linh ginseng is a valuable medicinal plant grown in high mountainous areas with cool climates in the communes of Dak Sao, Tu Mo Rong, Mang Ri, and Ngoc Linh. Various parts of the plant, including its roots, stems, leaves, and seeds, are harvested for use. The seed-harvesting season usually lasts from July to September each year.

The area under Ngoc Linh ginseng cultivation in this region now spans thousands of hectares, including plantations owned by businesses and residents.

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Harvesting ripe red Ngoc Linh ginseng seeds (Photo: SGGP

Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper’s reporters trekked through the forest to ginseng gardens at the height of the harvesting season. Beneath the dense green forest canopy, Ngoc Linh ginseng plants emerge through a layer of fallen leaves. Clusters of ripe red berries stand out against the foliage, adding vivid splashes of color to the surrounding greenery.

Farmers carefully pick each cluster of berries, handling every ginseng seed with care to avoid damaging the plants. The harvested seeds are then gathered into bags and collected at designated points, awaiting transport down the mountain.

The ginseng seed-harvesting season coincides with the rainy season, when the forest is damp, trails become slippery, and leeches are abundant, posing considerable challenges for farmers.

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The ginseng seeds are now at the peak of their harvesting season, keeping local farmers busy with the harvest. (Photo: SGGP)
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The freshly harvested ginseng seeds provide a valuable source of planting material for local farmers to propagate their own seedlings. (Photo: SGGP)

According to many garden owners, Ngoc Linh ginseng plants are producing an abundant seed crop this year. Many plants yield between 15 and 20 seeds, while some produce as many as 30 to 50. The heavy clusters of berries weigh down the plants, prompting farmers to install additional stakes to support them.

However, Ngoc Linh ginseng seed prices have fallen sharply this year. Many households are currently selling the seeds for around VND20,000 (US$0.76) each, compared with peak prices of up to VND100,000 (US$3.8) per seed two to three years ago. In addition to selling the seeds, farmers also use them to propagate seedlings, ensuring a supply of planting material for the next crop.

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Newly planted Ngoc Linh ginseng gardens (Photo: SGGP)
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Ginseng gardens are enclosed by steel fencing for protection. (Photo: SGGP)
By Huu Phuc—Translated by Kim Khanh

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