Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum to close for restoration from September 4

The Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum will suspend public visits for two months while annual maintenance work is carried out, with access resuming in November.

The Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum will close to visitors from September 4 to November 2 as part of its 2026 periodic restoration program, the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum Command has announced.

The Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum will close for renovation for two months, before it reopens on November 3. (Photo: VNA)

During this period, the reception of both domestic visitors and international guests paying their respects at the Mausoleum will be temporarily suspended.

The Mausoleum will reopen to the public from November 3.

According to the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum Command, restoration work is carried out on a periodic annual basis and typically lasts about two to three months.

Memorial visits to the Mausoleum are held on Tuesday through Sunday mornings. No visits are conducted on Mondays or Fridays.

During the hot season – April 1 to October 31 – visiting hours begin at 7.30am. During the cold season, from November 1 to March 31 of the following year, visiting hours begin at 8am.

On September 2, 1973, the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum was held at the historic Ba Dinh Square. On August 29, 1975, after two years of construction carried out with the unity and dedication of the entire nation, the Mausoleum was inaugurated.

In addition to visits, various cultural and political activities also take place in front of the Mausoleum and at Ba Dinh Square, including merit-reporting ceremonies, emulation pledge events, Communist Party induction ceremonies, and Youth Union enrolment ceremonies.

From May 19, 2001, a flag-raising ceremony has been performed on a daily basis in front of the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum.

VNA