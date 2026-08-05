Military Region 7 commends forces in fallen soldiers’ remains recovery campaign

General Nguyen Trong Nghia, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chief of the General Department of Politics of the Vietnam People's Army, conducts a field inspection and receives a briefing from the Military Region 7 High Command and the Ho Chi Minh City High Command on the search and excavation of fallen soldiers’ remains at Le Thi Rieng Park on July 11, 2026. (Photo: SGGP)

On August 5, on behalf of the Standing Committee of the Military Region 7 Party Committee and the Military Region 7 High Command, Lieutenant General Tran Vinh Ngoc, Political Commissar of Military Region 7, sent a letter of commendation to officers, soldiers and all forces participating in the 500-Day Campaign to Intensify the Search, Recovery and Identification of the Remains of Fallen Soldiers.

In the letter, Lt. Gen. Tran Vinh Ngoc stressed that implementing the campaign is a special political mission and “a mission driven by the heart” for commanders, officers, and personnel across the armed forces.

He acknowledged and praised the dedication and efforts of all participating forces. As of August 4, units across Military Region 7 had recovered 638 sets of fallen soldiers’ remains, fulfilling 42.58 percent of the campaign’s overall target. DNA sampling had also been completed at 45 of 58 martyrs’ cemeteries, with 33,604 samples collected, equivalent to 81.89 percent of the planned total. The digitization of martyrs’ records has also been carried out in accordance with established procedures.

The Political Commissar noted that despite numerous hardships and challenges, officers and soldiers have effectively carried out the campaign while successfully fulfilling their other assigned duties. Their efforts, he said, reflect the armed forces’ resilience, self-reliance, and the nation’s enduring traditions of honoring those who sacrificed for the country.

Markers indicate the locations where fallen soldiers’ remains were discovered in Zone B of Le Thi Rieng Park. (Photo: SGGP)

In his letter, Lt. Gen. Tran Vinh Ngoc instructed the forces to “never stop until every fallen soldier’s remains have been recovered.” He called on them to maintain their determination, sense of responsibility and proactive approach to the search, recovery and identification of fallen soldiers’ remains in line with the campaign’s “seven highest” principles, including the highest political resolve; the greatest sense of urgency; the most systematic and scientific implementation; the greatest meticulousness; the broadest public communication; the closest and most effective coordination; and the highest level of safety.

He expressed confidence that the participating forces would continue striving to fulfill the campaign’s objectives, meeting the expectations of the Party, the State, the armed forces and, above all, the families of fallen soldiers, while contributing to the implementation of policies for people with meritorious service and strengthening the great national solidarity.

By Manh Thang, Thu Hoai—Translated by Kim Khanh