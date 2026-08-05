An Giang repatriates 128 fallen soldiers' remains from Cambodia

Authorities in An Giang Province recovered the remains of 170 Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who died during wartime in Cambodia and Vietnam during the 2025–2026 dry season, including 128 sets of remains repatriated from Cambodia.

The National Steering Committee for the Search, Collection, and Identification of Martyrs' Remains (Steering Committee 515) of An Giang Province on August 4 held a conference to review the results of the 25th phase of its mission to search for and recover the remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who died during wartime in Cambodia and within Vietnam during the 2025–2026 dry season.

Team K92 searches for the remains of fallen soldiers in Kien Luong Commune, An Giang Province. Photo: Phuong Vu

According to the committee, specialized recovery teams located and recovered 170 sets of remains during the period, including 128 in Cambodia and 42 in An Giang Province. Authorities also identified the remains of martyr Dang Van Dung in Ba Chuc Commune.

In Cambodia, Teams K92 and K93 worked closely with specialized agencies, local authorities, armed forces and residents in six provinces to verify information and conduct excavations at multiple sites. The teams processed 97 information leads covering more than 164 search locations and excavated over 104,410 cubic meters of soil and rock, resulting in the recovery of 128 sets of remains.

Alongside their recovery mission, the teams also carried out community outreach and defense diplomacy activities by supporting Cambodian authorities, armed forces and local communities through medical checkups, free medicine distribution and charitable assistance. These efforts helped strengthen friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Cambodia while facilitating the search and recovery mission.

In An Giang Province, Teams K92 and K93 coordinated with local authorities and armed forces to conduct surveys and searches in several areas. They recovered 42 sets of remains in Kien Luong, Chi Lang, Tinh Bien, Thoi Son and Ba Chuc.

The conference also highlighted ongoing challenges, including significant changes to former battlefield locations, the disappearance of physical landmarks, incomplete records on fallen soldiers and burial sites, and the declining number and advancing age of surviving witnesses.

For the 26th phase of the mission during the 2026–2027 dry season, the Steering Committee 515 will continue focusing on key areas, including former revolutionary bases, battlefields, initial burial sites, temporary cemeteries, prisons and detention camps. It also plans to improve the review and management of records and databases related to fallen soldiers.

On the occasion, the An Giang Provincial People's Committee awarded certificates of merit to 17 organizations and 45 individuals in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the recovery mission during the 25th phase.

Le Van Phuoc, Vice Chairman of the An Giang Provincial People's Committee, presents certificates of merit to organizations recognized for their outstanding achievements in the 25th phase of the mission to search for and recover the remains of fallen soldiers. Photo: Phuong Vu

Teams K92 and K93 are specialized units under the An Giang Provincial Military Command responsible for searching for, recovering and repatriating the remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who died during wartime in Cambodia and An Giang Province.

By Chau Hao- Translated by Huyen Huong