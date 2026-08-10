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Bill seeks more flexible, proactive grassroots mediation

Lawmakers are scheduled to discuss on August 10 two draft laws as part of their agenda of the first extraordinary sitting of the 16 National Assembly.

Two draft laws - the revised Law on Grassroots Mediation and a law amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Law on Contract-Based Vietnamese Guest Workers were discussed as part of the agenda of the first extraordinary sitting of the 16th National Assembly.

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Lawmakers are scheduled to discuss on August 10 two draft laws. Photo quochoi.vn

The draft amended Law on Grassroots Mediation comprises five chapters and 35 articles.

Notable amendments include additional rights for mediators to better facilitate their work, as well as clearer provisions on the scope and forms of participation and the rights and obligations of people invited to take part in grassroots mediation.

Decentralisation and delegation of authority are also key elements of the draft, aimed at institutionalising the policy of greater delegation of powers alongside power control, improving the effectiveness and efficiency of State management, and ensuring greater proactiveness and flexibility for grassroots administrations in organising and conducting mediation.

The draft law amending and supplementing some articles of the Law on Contract-Based Vietnamese Guest Workers consists of three articles covering amendments and supplements, implementation provisions and transitional arrangements. The draft creates no new administrative procedures, while abolishing five of the 19 existing procedures and cutting or simplifying six others, reducing compliance costs for people and businesses by 34 percent.

It also removes unnecessary provisions to unlock social resources and give businesses greater flexibility, particularly in recruiting, training and preparing workers, with a view to improving the quality of Vietnamese workers in international labor markets. This is particularly important as other labour-supplying countries have introduced various measures to support their workers seeking employment overseas.

In the afternoon, the National Assembly discussed in a plenary session draft laws amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Law on State Compensation Liability and the Law on Architecture.

The bill amending and supplementing several articles of the Law on State Compensation Liability aims to institutionalise the Party’s guidelines and the State’s policies on State compensation; promote decentralisation and delegation of authority in line with the new organisational model; and reform and simplify procedures for claiming compensation.

It also seeks to better protect the legitimate rights and interests of people suffering losses caused by unlawful acts committed by persons performing official duties, while enhancing the accountability of State agencies and officials, ensuring consistency and coherence in the legal system, and addressing difficulties and shortcomings arising in the implementation of current legislation.

VNA

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draft amended Law on Grassroots Mediation power control the Law on Contract-Based Vietnamese Guest Workers

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