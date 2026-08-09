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Ca Mau to build tourist, cargo port at 1954 regroupment site

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Ca Mau, Vietnam's southernmost province, has approved an investment project to build a tourist and cargo port at the monument honoring the 1954 voyage relocating southern cadres to the North.

The Ca Mau Province’s Department of Finance said on August 8 that the provincial People’s Committee had approved the investment policy for the project, with an investor to be selected through bidding.

Covering 1.8 hectares, the project will include a tourist berth for vessels carrying up to 100 passengers, an inland waterway berth for vessels of up to 1,000 tons, and a commercial and service area.

The project has an estimated total investment of more than VND25 billion (US$950,000) and is scheduled to become operational by the end of 2028.

The monument commemorating the ships that transported cadres from the South to the North was inaugurated in November 2024 to mark the 70th anniversary of the 1954 migration to the North.

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The site of the monument is located at the Doc River estuary in Song Doc Commune, Ca Mau Province.

Designed in the shape of a ship, the monument is 22 meters long and 7 meters wide, with a bow height of 7.2 meters. The monument was built at a total cost of VND195 billion (US$7.4 million).

By Tan Thai — Translated by Huyen Huong

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Ca Mau Song Doc tourism infrastructure tourist and cargo port monument honoring the 1954 Northern relocation voyage

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