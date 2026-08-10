Senior Vietnamese delegations pay tribute to Lao National Assembly President
SGGPO
High-level Vietnamese delegations led by Standing member of the Secretariat Tran Cam Tu and Prime Minister Le Minh Hung visited the Lao Embassy in Hanoi to pay tribute to Lao National Assembly President Saysomphone Phomvihane.
At 8:00 a.m on August 10, a high-level Party and State delegation led by Politburo member and Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee's Secretariat Tran Cam Tu, visited the Embassy of Laos in Hanoi to pay tribute to Saysomphone Phomvihane, President of the National Assembly (NA) of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic.
Simultaneously, a high-ranking Government delegation led by Prime Minister Le Minh Hung also paid their respects to the late President of the Lao NA.
According to the Embassy of Laos in Vietnam, the condolence book will be open at the embassy, located at 40 Quang Trung Street, Cua Nam Ward, Hanoi, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on August 10 and 11, and from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on August 12.