Senior Vietnamese delegations pay tribute to Lao National Assembly President

High-level Vietnamese delegations led by Standing member of the Secretariat Tran Cam Tu and Prime Minister Le Minh Hung visited the Lao Embassy in Hanoi to pay tribute to Lao National Assembly President Saysomphone Phomvihane.

Politburo member and Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee's Secretariat Tran Cam Tu, signs the condolence book. (Photo: SGGP)

At 8:00 a.m on August 10, a high-level Party and State delegation led by Politburo member and Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee's Secretariat Tran Cam Tu, visited the Embassy of Laos in Hanoi to pay tribute to Saysomphone Phomvihane, President of the National Assembly (NA) of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic.

Simultaneously, a high-ranking Government delegation led by Prime Minister Le Minh Hung also paid their respects to the late President of the Lao NA.

According to the Embassy of Laos in Vietnam, the condolence book will be open at the embassy, located at 40 Quang Trung Street, Cua Nam Ward, Hanoi, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on August 10 and 11, and from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on August 12.

Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Tran Cam Tu extends condolences to the Lao Embassy in Hanoi. (Photo: SGGP)

A high-level Government delegation led by Prime Minister Le Minh Hung pays tribute to Lao National Assembly President Saysomphone Phomvihane. (Photo: SGGP)

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung signs the condolence book. (Photo: SGGP)

A National Assembly delegation led by Standing Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Do Van Chien pays tribute to Lao National Assembly President Saysomphone Phomvihane. (Photo: SGGP)

Standing Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Do Van Chien signs the condolence book. (Photo: SGGP)

A delegation from the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defence, led by General Nguyen Trong Nghia, Director of the General Department of Politics of the Vietnam People’s Army pays tribute to Lao National Assembly President Saysomphone Phomvihane. (Photo: SGGP).

General Nguyen Trong Nghia signs the condolence book. (Photo: SGGP)

By Bich Quyen—Translated by Kim Khanh