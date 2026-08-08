Heavy rains sweep away temporary bridges, triggering landslides in Nghe An

Prolonged torrential downpours have triggered rising river levels that swept away a temporary bridge over the Nam Non River in My Ly Commune, Nghe An Province, leaving several remote villages cut off.

Temporary Yen Hoa Bridge swept away (Photo: SGGP)

Simultaneously, severe landslides have disrupted traffic along Provincial Highway 543D in nearby Muong Tip Commune.

Speaking on Saturday afternoon, Chairman of the My Ly Commune People’s Committee, Luong Van Bay, confirmed that days of relentless rain caused the Nam Non River to swell rapidly. The fast-flowing floodwaters washed away the Yen Hoa temporary bridge, which serves as the sole access route to the villages of Yen Hoa, Nhot Lot, and Pieng Pen.

The isolation currently impacts 89 households in Yen Hoa, 67 in Nhot Lot, and 48 in Pieng Pen.

Temporary Yen Hoa Bridge swept away (Photo: SGGP)

My Ly, a remote border commune, was among the hardest-hit areas in Nghe An during historical floods in 2025, which destroyed the original suspension bridge connecting these same communities.

In early 2026, provincial authorities allocated funding to construct the temporary Yen Hoa structure to replace the destroyed suspension bridge and restore mobility for residents. Under the original safety plan, the temporary bridge was scheduled to be dismantled before the onset of the monsoon season; however, the rising floodwaters struck before crews could take it down.

Measuring over 50 meters in length and 3 meters in width, the temporary crossing served as the most direct route connecting the My Ly Commune center to the three affected villages. With the bridge gone, residents are forced to either cross the swollen river by boat or take a detour of more than 20 kilometers.

To ensure public safety, local officials have erected warning signs on both sides of the damaged crossing and deployed personnel to manage traffic, barring residents and vehicles from entering the hazardous area.

Landslide debris blocks Provincial Road 543D in Muong Tip Commune, Nghe An Province (Photo: SGGP)

According to Mr. Luong Van Bay, rainfall had subsided by late Saturday afternoon, though water levels on the Nam Non River remained dangerously high with powerful currents. Local authorities are waiting for the floodwaters to recede before deploying cranes and heavy machinery to salvage the temporary bridge and restore traffic as quickly as possible.

In neighboring Muong Tip Commune, Secretary of the Party Committee of the commune, Vi Thi Quyen, reported Thursday that prolonged heavy rains triggered massive landslides, sending rocks and mud tumbling onto Provincial Highway 543D near Xop Tip village. The blockage has completely severed access between the commune center and the village.

In response, local authorities have advised residents to stay clear of the high-risk zone while mobilizing manpower and equipment to clear the debris and reopen the vital transport route.

Landslide debris falls onto Provincial Road 543D in Muong Tip Commune, Nghe An Province (Photo: SGGP)

Landslide debris spills into residential area

By Duong Quang, Hai Thien—Translated by Kim Khanh