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People’s Public Security forces showcase strength and combat skills

SGGP

The 2026 People’s Public Security Military, Martial Arts and Sports Championship Finals, held in Da Nang from July 29 to August 7, featured impressive displays of strength, combat skills and discipline by police officers and soldiers.

Participants competed with a high level of urgency, precision and discipline across events including counter-terrorism operations, martial arts, breaking techniques, obstacle courses, night shooting and lifesaving swimming.

Decisive movements, rapid and accurate responses, and a strong competitive spirit created an exciting atmosphere throughout the championship.

Beyond the competition, the event provided an opportunity for officers and soldiers to improve their physical fitness, combat readiness, resilience and determination, helping them meet the demands of law enforcement and combat missions in the new situation.

>>>Below are some photos from the event.

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People’s Public Security officers demonstrate combat techniques and skills.
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Specially selected and trained officers showcase their physical strength and determination.
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The Mounted Police Unit demonstrates professional horse-riding techniques.
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Officers demonstrate their strength in a vehicle-pulling event.
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Officers compete in lifesaving swimming at the Tran Thi Ly Bridge marina in Hoa Cuong Ward, Da Nang.
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Traffic police officers perform with large-displacement motorcycles, demonstrating escort techniques to ensure safety and smooth traffic flow during special operations.
By Xuan Quynh — Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

military sports martial arts combat skills police competition counter-terrorism night shooting lifesaving swimming mounted police traffic police public security forces

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