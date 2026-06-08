Exhibition presents Hanoi’s cuisine, traditional arts

An exhibition space featuring Hanoi’s cuisine and traditional art performances was organized at Hanoi Book Street in Cua Nam Ward on June 7 by the Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports.

International delegates visit the exhibition space showcasing Hanoi’s cuisine and traditional art performances. (Photo: SGGP)

The event is part of the 2026 ASEAN Cities Leaders Conference, scheduled to take place in the Vietnamese capital from June 8 to 10, co-organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Hanoi People’s Committee.

The culinary showcase offered visitors an opportunity to explore a variety of dishes and delicacies closely associated with the daily life and cultural identity of Hanoians, including rolled pho, fresh spring rolls, shrimp cakes, green sticky rice patties, lotus seed sweet soup with longan, and many other signature specialties.

Participants also had the chance to enjoy lotus tea and egg coffee, two distinctive products that embody the rich culinary heritage of Thang Long–Hanoi.

The program also featured a series of traditional artistic performances, highlighting the enduring cultural values of the Vietnamese nation. Through these cultural and artistic experiences, international delegates gained deeper insights into the unique identity of Thang Long–Hanoi, contributing to the promotion of the capital city’s rich cultural heritage among friends across the region and around the world.

International delegates visit the exhibition space showcasing Hanoi’s cuisine and traditional art performances. (Photo: SGGP)

A traditional art performance at the exhibition (Photo: SGGP)

By Quoc Khanh - Translated by Kim Khanh