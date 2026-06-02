Culture/art

Vietnam-Sweden children’s film week debuts

SGGP

Running from June 1–5, this collaborative festival celebrates International Children’s Day by screening Swedish classics alongside sixty years of local animated films to inspire young audiences.

This unique cultural collaborative film festival launched on June 1 to mark International Children’s Day, bringing together cinematic masterpieces from Sweden and animated works spanning six decades from local studios.

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Poster of the festival

The film week, running from June 1 to 5, is organized by the Film Institute in coordination with the Swedish Embassy and supported by the Kim Dong Publishing House. The event aims to provide children with access to diverse art forms ranging from literature to cinema, helping to cultivate aesthetic appreciation, enrich inner lives, and foster creativity through humanistic cinematic works.

The program introduces three newly restored Swedish feature films such as Pippi on the Run, The Brothers Lionheart, and Ronja, the Robber's Daughter. These are screened alongside 11 local animated films produced across six decades, including historical pieces like The Fox's Deserved Punishment (1960), The Story of Saint Giong (1970), The Kitten (1965), and The Toad and the Catfish (1993). Modern 2024 releases such as The Damaged Chicken Feather, The Neighbors, The Cutworm Turns into a Butterfly, and The Warm Lamp are also featured.

Among the screened Swedish feature films, Pippi on the Run showcases a highly familiar character from the famous book series by author Astrid Lindgren, which has been deeply loved by young local readers for many years.

As one of the world's most influential children's authors, Astrid Lindgren has inspired global readers in more than 100 languages with stories that champion courage, independence, and empathy.

Marking the 80th anniversary since the initial publication of the Pippi Longstocking series, the Kim Dong Publishing House has introduced four picture books to the local audience. These editions feature vibrant colors and the classic Pippi character design created by illustrator Ingrid Vang Nyman, making the stories even more engaging and attractive to young readers.

By Quynh Yen - Translated by Anh Quan

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Vietnam-Sweden children’s film week the Swedish Embassy the Kim Dong Publishing House Swedish feature films

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