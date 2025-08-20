HCMC inaugurates Phu Tho Multi-Purpose Circus and Performance Theater

Phu Tho Circus and Multi-Purpose Performing Center, located on Lu Gia Street in Phu Tho Ward in Ho Chi Minh City, was inaugurated on August 19.

HCMC's leaders and delegates take part in the ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially inaugurate the Phu Tho Multi-Purpose Circus and Performance Theater. (Photo: SGGP)

On the morning of the day, the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, in collaboration with the municipal Department of Culture and Sports and the Management Board of Industrial and Civil Engineering Construction and Investment Projects of the city, held the official inauguration ceremony of the circus and multi-purpose performing center complex.

The project is one of the city's key cultural infrastructure initiatives, launched to mark the 80th anniversary of the National Day (September 2, 1945–2025).

Attending the ceremony were Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city, Nguyen Phuoc Loc; former Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Vo Thi Dung; Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy; and Director of the Department of Culture and Sports of the city Tran The Thuan.

Also present were representatives from various municipal departments, local wards, and the companies involved in the implementation of the project.

City leaders present certificates of merit to individuals and collectives in recognition of their outstanding achievements in the successful completion of the Phu Tho Multi-Purpose Circus and Performance Theater construction project. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

The Phu Tho Circus and Multi-Purpose Performing Center, located in the courtyard of Phu Tho Indoor Stadium in District 11, is a center for arts training and performing arts, organizing conferences, meetings, and cultural and sports exchanges in the city.

The 12-storey circus with two floors in the basement and a multi-purpose performing zone has a total construction area of more than 30,500 square meters. It consists of training and practice rooms, a 2,000-seat theater, a revolving stage, and a rotating rectangle stage serving different types of circus and arts, such as animal circus shows, classical music concerts, figure skating performances, restaurants, and other facilities. Construction of the project was kicked off in April 2023 with a total capital of VND1.4 trillion (US$53 million).

The main stage of the Phu Tho Multi-Purpose Circus and Performance Theater is modern and highly versatile, fully equipped to accommodate a wide range of artistic performances. (Photo: SGGP)

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports, together with its affiliated unit, the Ho Chi Minh City Center for Performing Arts, has been tasked by the municipal People's Committee with managing and operating the facility. The city envisions transforming the Phu Tho Multi-Purpose Circus and Performance Theater into a prominent cultural institution and a recognized brand of Ho Chi Minh City.

Under this vision, the theater will host a core repertoire of regularly scheduled performances, including circus acts, puppet shows, and multimedia performing arts. These will be complemented by a diverse range of events such as musicals, ballets, concerts, festivals, television programs, conferences, and exhibitions.

In addition to artistic programming, the venue will also serve as a hub for cultural services, offering space for conferences, gala events, product launches, themed exhibitions, and more.

On this occasion, the organization board also launched an appeal for donations to support communities in the northern mountainous and midland regions, as well as the North Central Coast, which have recently been affected by natural disasters and flooding.

City leaders contribute donations to support residents in the northern mountainous and midland regions, as well as the North Central Coast, in overcoming the aftermath of recent natural disasters and flooding.

By Thuy Binh—Translated by Kim Khanh