Culture/art

Two Vietnamese films compete at Da Nang Asian Film Festival 2026

SGGP

The 4th Da Nang Asian Film Festival (DANAFF IV) is scheduled to take place from June 28 to July 4, featuring 13 entries competing in the Asian Film category, including two Vietnamese cinematic works.

quan-ky-nam-6-8841-7811.jpg
A scene in the film “Quan Ky Nam” (Ky Nam Inn)

Accordingly, Vietnam is represented by two films, “Quan Ky Nam” (Ky Nam Inn), directed by Leon Le; and “Chiec ken” (The Cocoon), directed by J. Robert Schulz, a co-production project between Vietnam and the United States.

This year’s competing films come from many countries and territories, including Japan, South Korea, China, Thailand, Singapore, the Philippines, Pakistan, India, and Brunei.

The presence of two Vietnamese films in the international competition category is seen as an opportunity for domestic filmmakers to engage with industry professionals, distributors, and global audiences. It also serves as a platform to promote Vietnamese stories and cultural identity through cinema.

The 4th Da Nang Asian Film Festival (DANAFF) will take place over seven days, from June 28 to July 4, in Da Nang City. This year’s festival, themed “DANAFF—A Bridge from Asia to the World,” will reflect its ambition to connect Vietnamese cinema with the region and the global film community.

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By Vinh Xuan – Translated by Kim Khanh

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Da Nang Asian Film Festival DANAFF “Quan Ky Nam” (Ky Nam Inn) “Chiec ken” (The Cocoon)

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