Culture/art

DIFF 2026 opens with stunning fireworks battle between Da Nang and China

SGGPO

The 2026 Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF), themed “Da Nang – Connecting Horizons,” officially commenced on May 30, drawing huge crowds to the banks of the Han River.

More than 10,000 seats in the grandstands were filled early, while nearby roads and bridges were packed with spectators eager to witness the opening-night spectacle.

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Thousands of spectators packed the grandstands for the opening night of the Da Nang International Fireworks Festival. (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Quynh)

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Da Nang City People’s Committee Chairman Nguyen Manh Hung described DIFF 2026 as a testament to the city’s dynamism and its role as a destination for cultural exchange and international cooperation.

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Da Nang City People’s Committee Chairman Nguyen Manh Hung delivers a speech at the opening ceremony. (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Quynh)

This year's festival features six competition nights, each representing a chapter in Da Nang’s story of global connectivity through the themes of Nature, Heritage, Culture, Innovation, Vision and the grand finale, Connecting Horizons.

The festival’s opening night, themed “Nature,” set the stage for an exciting contest between host team Da Nang and reigning champion Jiangxi Yangfeng Art Display Company Limited from China. Despite exploring the same theme, the two teams presented contrasting narratives, each offering its own creative vision through a spectacular combination of fireworks, music and visual effects.

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Ms. Nguyen Thi Anh Thi, Vice Chairwoman of the Da Nang City People's Committee, awards commemorative plaques to representatives of the two competing teams.

>>> Da Nang's team lights up the sky with its “Nature”-themed fireworks display at DIFF 2026. (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Quynh)

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>>>China’s Jiangxi Yangfeng Art Display Company Limited captivates audiences with its synchronized fireworks and music display. (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Quynh)

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Contributing to the success of the opening night was the largest and most spectacular stage ever built in the history of DIFF. The venue featured a massive mechanical arch spanning more than 40 meters in width and ten meters in height, integrated with cutting-edge performance technologies, including high-powered lasers, 3D LED matrix displays, and multi-layer transparent LED screens.

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Stage performance program

Beyond the fireworks competition, the opening-night arts program delivered a rich emotional journey for spectators. Audiences were transported into the wonders of nature through “Colors of the Wind”, before experiencing the stirring spirit and aspirations of a nation entering a new era through “Riding to the Sky”.

Ahead of the Chinese team's fireworks performance, a carefully choreographed rendition of “The Moon Represents My Heart” served as an artistic bridge connecting East Asian cultures, adding another layer of cultural exchange to the evening’s festivities.

By Xuan Quynh- Translated by Huyen Huong

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fireworks battle between Da Nang and China DIFF 2026 the 2026 Da Nang International Fireworks Festival opening ceremony Da Nang's team China’s Jiangxi Yangfeng Art Display Company Limited

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