Vietnam-Sweden film week builds cultural bridges for young audiences

On this occasion of the "Vietnam-Sweden Children's Film Week" in Hanoi, SGGP reporter had a conversation with Le Thi Ha, Director of the Vietnam Film Institute, about the future cultural and cinematic cooperation between the two countries.

Through a curated selection of classic Swedish literature adaptations and restored Vietnamese animated treasures, the recently concluded "Vietnam-Sweden Children’s Film Week" in Hanoi has successfully used cinema as a "universal language" to connect generations and nations.

Director Le Thi Ha of the Vietnam Film Institute, presents the Institute's publications to Johan Ndisi, Swedish Ambassador to Vietnam. (Photo: The orgnizers)

The film week provided young audiences with a rich cinematic journey, showcasing the humanitarian and educational values of both nations. Swedish selections featured timeless adaptations of works by renowned author Astrid Lindgren, including Pippi Longstocking, The Brothers Lionheart, and Ronia, the Robber's Daughter. These films, championed by Swedish Ambassador Johan Ndisi, emphasize universal values such as independence, courage, empathy, and respect for children's voices.

Complementing these were 11 restored Vietnamese animated films spanning six decades. The collection ranged from historical milestones like Dang doi thang Cao (The Fox's deserved fate in 1960), Meo con (Kitten in 1965), and Chuyen ong Giong (The Legend of Giong in 1970) to 1990s classics like Tre Coc (Toad and fish in 1993) and Phep la hoi sinh (Miraculous revival in 1995), alongside contemporary 2024 productions such as Chiec long ga hu hong (The spoiled chicken feather), Hang xom lang gieng (Neighbors) and Ngon den am ap (Warm light).

This event builds upon decades of cinematic and cultural cooperation between the two countries. A poignant example occurred during the 50th anniversary of the Reunification of Vietnam (April 30, 2025), when the Swedish Embassy, on behalf of director Bo Ohlen, gifted the Vietnam Film Institute the documentary Victory Vietnam. Filmed on April 30, 1975, the documentary captures the vibrant support and excitement of the Swedish people in Stockholm upon receiving news of the liberation of Saigon, serving as a powerful testament to the international political and moral solidarity during Vietnam’s struggle for independence.

Director Le Thi Ha of the Vietnam Film Institute underscored the institute’s mission as reaching far beyond domestic preservation. “We aim to introduce valuable international films, using cinema as a bridge between peoples,” she said. Calling cinema a “universal language without borders”, the female director stressed that through these works, the institute seeks to foster mutual understanding, encourage cultural exchange, and strengthen ties between nations.

The collaboration between Vietnam and Sweden is poised to deepen in the coming months. The Swedish Film Institute, with backing from the Swedish Embassy, is preparing to hand over original reels of Vietnamese films that have been safeguarded in Sweden since the wartime era.

“These are invaluable works that our Swedish friends helped preserve during the war,” noted Director Le Thi Ha. She emphasized that once the reels arrive, the Vietnam Film Institute will move quickly to catalog them and draft a plan to make the films accessible to the public.

By Anh Minh - Translated by Anh Quan