Michelin Guide 2026 shines spotlight on Vietnam’s culinary scene

The Michelin Guide unveiled its 2026 Vietnam selection on June 4, awarding 11 restaurants one star and highlighting the country’s growing global gastronomic identity.

The Michelin Guide announced its 2026 culinary selection for Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Da Nang on Tuesday evening, June 4, awarding 11 restaurants with one Michelin star.

11 Vietnam restaurants earn Michelin Stars in 2026 Guide (Photo: Thu Ha)

The Michelin Guide’s latest Vietnam edition spotlights 193 restaurants across Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Da Nang. The selection includes 11 one-starred venues, 72 Bib Gourmand eateries praised for quality food at accessible prices, 110 Michelin Selected establishments, and 3 Green Star recipients recognized for sustainable gastronomy.

Two new establishments achieved one Michelin star this year including ONVIT in Hanoi and Upstairs in Ho Chi Minh City. ONVIT is the first Korean restaurant in Vietnam to receive a Michelin star, standing out for its menu that blends Korean culinary heritage with premium Vietnamese ingredients. Meanwhile, Upstairs impressed reviewers with a modern tasting menu inspired by Central Vietnamese cuisine.

The two new entries join the existing lineup of one-star restaurants in Vietnam, which includes Gia, Hibana by Koki, Tam Vi, and ONVIT in Hanoi; Long Trieu, Anan Saigon, Akuna, CieL, Coco Dining, and Upstairs in Ho Chi Minh City; and La Maison 1888 in Da Nang.

Michelin Young Chef Award is presented to a young chef (Photo: Thu Ha)

Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the Michelin Guide, noted that Vietnam is transitioning from an emerging culinary destination into a nation with a distinct gastronomic identity, confidently asserting its position globally. He attributed this transformation to a young generation of foreign-trained chefs returning home to utilize local ingredients, childhood memories, and national pride to reshape Vietnamese cuisine.

Many unique dishes are brought by restaurants in Vietnam to the Michelin-starred ceremony. (Photo: Thu Ha)

The Bib Gourmand category expanded to 72 locations this year, adding 11 new establishments. The Michelin Guide 2026 also welcomed Tales by Chapter in Ho Chi Minh City as the newest member of the Michelin Green Star community. The plant-based restaurant operates on a zero-waste model, sourcing ingredients from ecological farms, recycling food byproducts, and maintaining a closed-loop system for sustainable development.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the Michelin Guide awarding stars to restaurants globally, while underscoring the rising prominence of Vietnam on the international culinary map.



The Michelin Bib Gourmand is a prestigious award that highlights restaurants offering exceptional food at moderate and budget-friendly prices. The Michelin Green Star is an award within the Michelin Guide that recognizes restaurants at the industry forefront for their sustainable gastronomy. It highlights establishments that combine culinary excellence with eco-friendly commitments, such as ethical sourcing, reducing food waste, and championing local, seasonal produce. The Michelin Young Chef Award is a prestigious special honor presented by the Michelin Guide to exceptional culinary professionals under 36 years of age.

By Vinh Xuan - Translated by Anh Quan