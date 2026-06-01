DANAFF IV expands scope, bridging Asia to world

The Da Nang Asian Film Festival returns June 28–July 4 with its largest edition yet, drawing 900 industry figures and debuting a Film Industry Forum to strengthen training, co-productions, and global cooperation.

The 4th Da Nang Asian Film Festival (DANAFF IV) in 2026 brings major changes to its scale and content. Following three previous editions, DANAFF is expanding its scope of operations to include specialized programs, training, and international cooperation.

DANAFF IV connects regional film industries

A scene from the film Thung lung hoang vang ﻿(The desolate valley), which was first released in 2001. The film will be featured in the "Vietnamese Cinema's Face in 40 Years of Renovation" program at the 4th DANAFF - 2026. (Photo: The organizer)

Taking place from June 28 to July 4 in Da Nang, DANAFF IV carries the message Nhip cau tu Chau A ra the gioi ( Bridge from Asia to the World), replacing the theme Nhip cau Chau A (Asian bridge) used in the first three seasons. This shift reflects a strategic direction to elevate the film festival beyond a regional cinematic event.

This year, DANAFF expects to gather approximately 900 local and international artists, producers, and film experts, including more than 200 foreign guests. This marks the largest attendance since the festival debuted in 2023, demonstrating its rising appeal to industry professionals.

DANAFF aims to become a central hub for filmmakers, producers, and domestic and international film organizations. For the first time, a Film Industry Forum will be organized within the official framework of DANAFF, providing dedicated spaces for professional exchanges, co-productions, and discussions on industry trends.

Alongside traditional initiatives like the project incubator (DANAFF Talents) and the intensive scriptwriting lab (Script Lab), DANAFF focuses on training, human resource development, and networking. The project incubator continues to expand with the participation of local and foreign experts in production, screenwriting, directing, and project development, offering professional exchange opportunities for young regional filmmakers.

DANAFF will also highlight "40 Years of Vietnamese Cinema in the Doi Moi Era." Through 17 prominent films, this program looks back at the development milestones of Vietnamese cinema since 1986 while providing insights into future industry trends and global integration.

DANAFF 2026 draws film leaders

According to organizers, DANAFF IV features notable figures from regional and global cinema. Hong Kong director Johnnie To will serve as the Jury President for the Asian Film Category. With over four decades in the industry, Director Johnnie To has previously served on juries at major festivals such as Cannes, Venice, and Berlin.

Joining him on the jury is Julien Rejl, the Artistic Director of the Directors’ Fortnight section at the Cannes Film Festival. Another notable jury member is Pham Thien An, the young Vietnamese director who gained global acclaim with Ben trong vo ken vang (Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell), which won the Caméra d’Or for best first feature film at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. An’s inclusion reflects a trend of pairing experienced international figures with young filmmakers making an impact globally.

In training and project development, DANAFF Talents will feature international experts including Jack Lechner (US), Tony Bui (US), and Anthony Chen (Singapore), alongside film producers and mentors from multiple countries. Their participation opens new avenues for young filmmakers to exchange experiences, develop projects, and build professional networks.

Following three editions, DANAFF is evolving beyond a conventional screening and award event. After establishing its brand identity, DANAFF 2026 shifts its creative focus toward sustainable values for Vietnamese cinema through human resource training, project development support, and investment promotion. Despite being a relatively young festival, DANAFF is positioning itself as a meeting point for regional cinema, helping expand the global presence of Vietnamese film and culture.

By Vinh Xuan - Translated by Anh Quan