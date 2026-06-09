HCMC sets vision for internationally competitive publishing sector

HCMC aims to build a modern, internationally competitive publishing industry by 2030 under a new Party Committee directive promoting digital transformation, reading culture, and high-value publishing products.

Readers browse and purchase books at a book fair held at Saigon Riverside Park.

The HCMC Party Committee has issued Directive No.16-CT/TU on strengthening the Party's leadership over publishing activities in the new era, setting an ambitious goal of transforming the city's publishing sector into a modern cultural and knowledge industry with international competitiveness.

Under the directive, HCMC aims to establish a professional, human-centered, and modern publishing and distribution model by 2030. The city seeks to position its publishing houses as leading brands at both the national and Southeast Asian levels, capable of competing with cross-border digital platforms.

The strategy envisions developing flagship book series and key publishing products that contribute positively to social and cultural life, while building a multi-platform publishing ecosystem powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and big data across the entire publishing chain.

The city will proactively implement policies and regulatory mechanisms governing publishing, printing, and distribution while adapting them to local development conditions. The directive also emphasizes the role of publishing in advancing cultural development and nurturing human values, alongside the expansion of reading spaces, public libraries, and digital libraries.

Promoting reading culture will be closely linked to the development of a learning society and the city's smart urban agenda. International cooperation in publishing will also be strengthened, with particular attention to compliance with the Berne Convention in copyright exchanges with foreign partners. Publishing products will serve as an important channel for promoting Vietnam's image and people to global audiences.

Readers shop for books at HCMC Book Street.

Looking ahead to 2045, HCMC envisions a publishing sector composed of strong, diverse, and technologically advanced enterprises capable of meeting residents' needs for learning, information, entertainment, and cultural enrichment in a new era. The city also aims to complete a comprehensive digital publishing ecosystem and establish itself as a reputable publishing hub both domestically and internationally.

To achieve these objectives, the Party Committee has called for greater awareness and accountability among Party committees, regulatory agencies, supervisory bodies, and organizations involved in publishing, printing, and distribution. The directive requires thorough implementation of the Secretariat's Directive No.04-CT/TW on strengthening Party leadership over publishing activities.

The directive requires Party committees to incorporate leadership over publishing activities into their regular work agendas, while holding agency heads accountable for overseeing, directing, inspecting, and supervising the entire publishing process. The measure aims to drive meaningful improvements in both awareness and implementation across the political system.

The directive also calls for significant reforms in the State management of publishing. Authorities will review and implement policies tailored to the characteristics of a major urban center and the country's leading economic and cultural hub. Relevant agencies are tasked with proposing resolutions to the municipal People's Council to support reading culture and meet growing public demand for knowledge and information.

The directive seeks to enhance governance of the publishing sector by increasing inspections and strengthening enforcement against unlawful activities, particularly copyright infringement and piracy in the digital space.

A key priority is developing high-value publishing products in the fields of politics, culture, science, and education. These publications will help disseminate Party and State policies, support the city's cultural development agenda, and strengthen public education and intellectual growth.

The city also plans to commission the publication and translation of major works documenting HCMC's history, economy, culture, and people. Such projects are intended to preserve and promote the city's heritage while making important knowledge resources more accessible to wider audiences.

Readers enthusiastically browse and buy books at the Saigon Ward Book Fair.

Digital publishing is another central pillar of the strategy. HCMC aims to accelerate the development of e-books, audiobooks, and digital content distribution platforms. By 2030, all publishing houses and distribution units in HCMC are expected to deploy advanced technologies in their publishing and distribution operations, while 80 percent of licensed printing facilities will be equipped with modern printing technologies.

The directive further emphasizes the need to identify and nurture young literary and artistic talent, creating favorable conditions for emerging authors to contribute to the city's cultural development. In parallel, HCMC will actively expand international cooperation in publishing, particularly in producing publications that support external relations and enhance the city's global profile.

By Thu Huong – Translated by Thuy Doan