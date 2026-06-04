Documentary “Ho Chi Minh: The Road Ahead”s part 3 premieres

Ho Chi Minh City Television Film Studio (TFS) premiered Part 3 of the documentary “Ho Chi Minh: The Road Ahead," which retraces the journey of President Ho Chi Minh in Germany and Italy, on June 3 in Ho Chi Minh City.

The film crew and special guests at the documentary’s premiere ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

Continuing the intellectual thread established in the first two installments, Part 3 of the documentary “Ho Chi Minh: The Road Ahead” expands the historical landscape to Germany and Italy, two locations that have received relatively little attention but hold significant value in further illuminating President Ho Chi Minh’s ideological journey.

Through an approach that combines historical archives, on-site research, and insights from international scholars, the documentary not only retraces the remaining footprints of Nguyen Ai Quoc in Europe but also highlights the connections between his thought and progressive movements around the world.

Four former Vietnamese students who were sent to study in Germany share moving recollections of their experiences. (Photo: SGGP)

Part 3 consists of two episodes, each running approximately 20–22 minutes. Episode 1, “Via Ho Chi Minh," traces the activities of Nguyen Ai Quoc in Germany during the early years of the 20th century while also embarking on a journey through Italy, where Ho Chi Minh is honored through numerous places bearing his name.

Through this narrative, the documentary highlights the remarkable influence of Ho Chi Minh’s thought beyond national borders, portraying him as a symbol of the aspirations for freedom and human dignity. A key highlight of the episode is the discovery that 21 streets in Italy are named after Ho Chi Minh. More than a mere statistic, this serves as compelling evidence of the enduring presence of Ho Chi Minh’s legacy in Europe’s cultural and social landscape.

Episode 2, “Berlin 1957," focuses on President Ho Chi Minh’s 1957 state visit to the German Democratic Republic in his capacity as Head of State. One of the episode’s most moving highlights is the story of Vietnamese students who studied at the Moritzburg and Maxim Gorki schools.

Their recollections of President Ho Chi Minh’s care, guidance, and encouragement have remained a profound source of inspiration, reflecting his long-term vision for nurturing younger generations in the cause of national development.

Concluding Part 3, the documentary fills in important missing pieces of the historical narrative while reaffirming the enduring relevance of Ho Chi Minh’s thought in the modern era. It presents his legacy as a bridge connecting Vietnam with the international community, grounded in the shared values of peace and development.

Director Ngo Quang Thinh and editor Pham Ngoc Lan (Photo: SGGP)

The documentary was written and directed by Ngo Quang Thinh, with editorial work by Pham Ngoc Lan.

It will be broadcast at 8:00 a.m. on June 5 and 6, with reruns at 10:00 p.m. on the same days on HTV9. The documentary will also be released on TFS’s digital platforms, including YouTube, TikTok, and its official fanpage.

The film crew met with witnesses and historical figures during the production process.

The first two installments of the documentary series “Ho Chi Minh: The Road Ahead” were released in 2023 and 2025, respectively.

Part 1, “The Journey to the Soviet Union—From Historical Footprints to an Enduring Symbol," retraces a pivotal milestone in Nguyen Ai Quoc’s quest for national salvation, when he left Europe for the Soviet Union in 1923. A symbolic highlight of the film is the inauguration of the President Ho Chi Minh Monument in the Russian Federation.

Part 2, “A Triumph in the Heart of Paris," takes audiences back to France, where Nguyen Ai Quoc laid the foundations of his political journey and engaged with the progressive ideals of the era, including liberty, equality, and fraternity. A key highlight of the second installment is the true story of three Swiss youths who raised the flag of the National Liberation Front of South Vietnam atop Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris in 1969.

By Van Tuan—Translated by Kim Khanh