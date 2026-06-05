HCMC launches cinema city brand identity

A ceremony to launch HCMC's cinematic city brand identity as part of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network was organized at the Le Quy Don High School in the city on June 5.

HCMC's cinematic city brand identity

The event held by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports, in coordination with the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training, also announced and initiated the implementation of the “School Cinema Creation” initiative.

This activity is part of the 2nd Ho Chi Minh City Short Film Festival 2026.

The Cinema City brand identity features the letter “H”—an abbreviation of Ho Chi Minh City—as its central element, created from two strips of film. The yellow color symbolizes creativity and artistic expression, while the blue represents modernity, professionalism, and international integration. The connecting bar across the middle of the “H” incorporates a gradient effect, symbolizing the connection between people, stories, and cinema.

The film-strip symbol at the bottom emphasizes the spirit of visual storytelling and represents the continuous flow of cinema. Overall, the logo is intended to portray a dynamic and creative city that serves as a destination for the film industry—a place where stories are told through motion pictures.

Director Khoa Nguyen speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Regarding the implementation of the “School Cinema Creation” initiative, director Khoa Nguyen, director of MTH Film and Technology Joint Stock Company, said that a range of activities will be organized, including experience-sharing sessions with domestic and international experts, workshops for filmmakers—particularly young people—and the expansion of the “Multi-Talented Artist” training program to support the development of young creative talent.

The company also pledged to provide technical equipment and resources, enabling students, university learners, and emerging filmmakers to gain hands-on experience with the latest film production technologies.

Filmmakers attend the exchange. (Photo: SGGP)

At the event, the organizers also launched a short video clip creation contest, providing a cultural and artistic platform for students. The program featured screenings of short films, followed by interactive exchanges with filmmakers.

Students had the opportunity to watch selected films and engage in discussions with director Dao Minh Uyen, whose film “Cuoc hoi huong ky dieu” (The Miraculous Homecoming) was screened, and director Le Chi Na, director of “Nguoi dan ba o tram xe” (The Woman at the Bus Stop).

According to the plan, as part of the Ho Chi Minh City Short Film Festival 2026, film screenings and cinema exchange programs will also be held at several schools, including Tran Khai Nguyen High School in An Dong Ward, Tay Thanh High School in Tay Thanh Ward, and Gia Dinh High School in Thanh My Tay Ward from June 5 to June 8.

Students attend the event. (Photo: SGGP)

The Ho Chi Minh City Cinema Association, in coordination with the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports, will also organize a panoramic film screening program within the framework of the festival at CineStar Nguyen Trai Cinema from June 6 to June 8.

The opening ceremony of the 2nd Ho Chi Minh City Short Film Festival 2026 is scheduled to take place on the evening of June 6, while the awards ceremony and closing event will be held on the evening of June 8 at the municipal Opera House.

By Van Tuan—Translated by Kim Khanh