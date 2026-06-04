HCMC’s floating fruit week to be held in Binh Dong Wharf

The HCMC Department of Construction has approved a proposal for the temporary use of sidewalks, embankments along Binh Dong Wharf, water areas along the Tau Hu–Lo Gom Canal to host the “Tren ben duoi thuyen” (On the Wharf – In the Boat) fruit week.

HCMC’s unique floating flower market is organized on Binh Dong Wharf, Phu Dinh Ward on the Tet holiday. (Photo: SGGP)

On June 3, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction, Mai Trung Hung, said the department had agreed with a proposal by the People's Committee of Phu Dinh Ward to temporarily use sidewalks and embankments along Binh Dong Wharf for the organization of the “Tren ben duoi thuyen” (On the Wharf—In the Boat) fruit week.

According to the department, it supports the temporary use of sidewalks, embankments at Binh Dong Wharf, and water areas along the left bank of the Tau Hu–Lo Gom Canal to host cultural and commercial activities, as well as programs promoting Southern Vietnam’s specialty fruits. The event is expected to help boost tourism, promote Ho Chi Minh City’s image as a river-based urban center, and create a distinctive highlight for local economic and cultural activities.

However, to ensure that the event is organized in compliance with regulations and conducted safely and effectively, the Department of Construction has requested the People's Committee of Phu Dinh Ward to fully implement the provisions set out in the coordination regulations on the organization of festivals and large-scale cultural and sports events in Ho Chi Minh City, issued together with Decision No. 2330/QD-UBND dated June 7, 2023, by the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee.

Accordingly, the local authority is required to develop detailed plans for venue utilization, traffic management, public security and order, fire prevention and firefighting, healthcare services, environmental sanitation, and electrical safety while ensuring the timely repair of any infrastructure damage arising from the event.

The event dossier must also be submitted to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports for appraisal and for submission to the municipal People's Committee for consideration and approval in accordance with its authority.

The Department of Construction also emphasized that the temporary use of sidewalks must comply with all licensing procedures stipulated under current regulations. A minimum unobstructed pedestrian walkway of 1.5 meters must be maintained, and all financial obligations prescribed by the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council must be fully fulfilled.

For activities taking place on the water, the People's Committee of Phu Dinh Ward is required to complete all procedures related to the establishment of temporary inland waterway wharves for the mooring of vessels and the loading and unloading of goods. In addition, the ward must develop and implement a plan to ensure inland waterway traffic safety throughout the duration of the event.

The locations for vessel mooring, waterway navigation markers, and the designated water areas to be used for the event must be agreed upon with the relevant specialized management agencies to ensure the safety of residents, visitors, and technical infrastructure along the Tau Hu–Lo Gom Canal.

The Department of Construction has assigned the Ho Chi Minh City Road Traffic and Technical Infrastructure Management Center, the Inland Waterway Management Center, and the Ho Chi Minh City Inland Waterway Port Authority to coordinate in providing guidance and support to the People's Committee of Phu Dinh Ward in implementing the necessary procedures and measures, thereby contributing to the successful organization of the “Tren ben duoi thuyen” (On the Wharf – In the Boat) fruit week in the coming period.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh