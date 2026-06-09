French-Algerian choreographer presents dance performance in HCMC

The dance production titled “Ce que le jour doit à la nuit” (What the Day Owes to the Night) by French-Algerian choreographer Hervé Koubi will make its debut before audiences in Ho Chi Minh City on June 19, as part of its tour in Vietnam.

One of the most acclaimed works in Hervé Koubi’s career, "Ce que le jour doit à la nuit" (What the Day Owes to the Night) offers a unique theatrical experience for audiences who appreciate contemporary dance, hip-hop, and highly energetic forms of physical expression. The production boldly blends acrobatics, gymnastics, b-boying (breakdancing), hip-hop, contemporary dance, and ballet.

The performance features 14 dancers, most of whom come from hip-hop and street dance backgrounds. Under the direction of Hervé Koubi, the spirit of street dance is transformed into a refined contemporary dance language, enriched by influences from Eastern painting and Islamic architecture.

The performance will take place at Ben Thanh Theater at No.6 Mac Dinh Chi Street, Sai Gon Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, at 8:00 p.m. on June 19. Tickets are available at https://ticketbox.vn/herve-koubi-26079

By Minh Chau – Translated by Kim Khanh