Phu Tho Circus and Multi-Purpose Performing Center welcomes visitors

On the morning of April 18, for the first time, the public in Ho Chi Minh City had the opportunity to visit the Phu Tho Circus and Multi-purpose Performance Theater. The event was organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Center for Arts.

Circus artists rehearse on the water stage of the Phu Tho Circus and Multi-purpose Performance Theater, one of the most modern venues in Vietnam today dedicated to circus arts (Photo: SGGP)

Dry-land puppetry performance (Photo: SGGP)

The activity aims to provide audiences with access to and a better understanding of the theater’s facilities, functions, technical systems, and artistic operations.

Before the event, the city’s Center for Arts had opened online registration for residents wishing to attend. Within just four days, the number of registered visitors reached nearly 1,900 people.

According to the plan, the theater will welcome visitors in the mornings on four days: April 18, April 19, May 16, and May 17, 2026.

During the tour, visitors will watch an introductory video providing an overview of the Phu Tho Circus and Multi-purpose Performance Theater, gaining further insights into its structure and construction scale. They will also explore the auditorium’s interior architecture and experience the sound and lighting systems, as well as the functionality of the main stage, which has a seating capacity of 2,000.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to observe artists during rehearsal sessions, interact with performers, take commemorative photos, and experience performances, including water puppetry techniques.

During the first tour, a large number of attendees enjoyed engaging experiences and memorable moments, as well as a variety of performances such as hoop spinning, plate-spinning clowns, contortion acts, an opening excerpt from the circus production, “The Mysterious Land," aerial silk performances, rod puppetry, and water puppetry.

Circus artists perform on the water stage in an auditorium with a seating capacity of 2,000.

After the program concluded, a large number of attendees stay behind to take photos with the artists and experience how to operate puppets underwater.

Contortion performance

Young audiences eagerly explore, discover, and experience operating water puppets.

Aerial view of the Phu Tho Circus and Multi-purpose Performance Theater

By Thuy Binh—Translated by Kim Khanh