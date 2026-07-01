Japanese Book Week strengthens cultural bridge between Vietnam, Japan

The opening ceremony of Japanese Book Week, themed “Japan through Every Page", officially opened at HCMC Book Distribution Corporation (Fahasa) Nguyen Hue Bookstore in Saigon Ward on July 1.

Mr. Furudate Seiki, Deputy Consul General of Japan in Ho Chi Minh City, delivers remarks at the opening ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

First launched in 2016, Japanese Book Week marks a decade of cooperation between HCMC Book Distribution Corporation (Fahasa) and the Kinokuniya Publishing Group in fostering a cultural bridge between Vietnam and Japan. Over the past 10 years, that bridge has continued to expand through tangible initiatives, including Japanese Book Weeks, Manga Festivals, and exchange programs featuring Japanese authors and illustrators, held in Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, and many other localities across Vietnam.

This year's Japan Book Week offers a diverse and contemporary book space that vividly showcases Japanese culture. The featured publications have been carefully curated by HCMC Book Distribution Corporation (Fahasa) to cater to a wide range of readers, including students, Japanese-language teachers, Japanese language learners, young Vietnamese enthusiasts of Japanese culture, and the Japanese community living and working in Ho Chi Minh City.

Readers browse and purchase Japanese-language books at Japanese Book Week. (Photo: SGGP)

Visitors can easily discover works by renowned Japanese authors such as Haruki Murakami and Keigo Higashino, as well as popular manga series featuring iconic characters in Japanese popular culture, including Doraemon and Detective Conan. The event also showcases beloved characters such as Chiikawa, Sanrio Characters, and Mofusand, alongside publications related to acclaimed filmmakers including Hayao Miyazaki and Makoto Shinkai.

By Quynh Yen – Translated by Kim Khanh