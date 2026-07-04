Hue Ao Dai Week 2026 opens to celebrate Vietnam's traditional dress

Hue Ao Dai Week 2026 officially opened on July 3, featuring cultural performances, heritage events and community activities, aimed at honoring the city's traditional ao dai heritage and promoting Hue as Vietnam's "Capital of Ao Dai."

Organized by the Hue City Department of Culture and Sports, the week-long festival runs from July 3 to July 10, offering residents and visitors a vibrant cultural experience spanning the Huong River waterfront, traditional villages, ancient settlements and heritage sites.

The event opened with the program "Ao Dai Connecting Tourism and Heritage" at the Quoc Tu Giam historical site, followed by the "Ao Dai Festival Night – Huong River Weaving the Imperial Elegance" on the evening of July 3 at the riverside open-air venue opposite Hue High School for the Gifted.

Models showcase traditional royal ao dai during the opening ceremony of Hue Ao Dai Week 2026 on July 3.

During July 4, the death anniversary of Lord Nguyen Phuc Khoat, the Nguyen ruler credited with shaping Vietnam's traditional national attire, commemorative activities will include flower and incense offerings at Truong Thai Tomb, a tribute ceremony honoring Lord Nguyen Phuc Khoat and Emperor Minh Mang, and the large-scale "Viet Phong Convergence – Parade of a Hundred Flowers" procession at the Imperial City.

The festival also features a wide range of community events, including environmental and community cycling programs, ao dai parades, artistic performances, thematic exhibitions, interactive cultural spaces, and activities for young people and students.

According to organizers, Hue Ao Dai Week is not only a fashion festival, but also an opportunity to honor the rich cultural heritage and historical significance of Vietnam's traditional costume while showcasing Hue as a cultural and tourism destination.

By Truong Quan-, Minh Ngoc- Translated by Huyen Huong