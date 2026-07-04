Culture/art

Hue Ao Dai Week 2026 opens to celebrate Vietnam's traditional dress

SGGPO

Hue Ao Dai Week 2026 officially opened on July 3, featuring cultural performances, heritage events and community activities, aimed at honoring the city's traditional ao dai heritage and promoting Hue as Vietnam's "Capital of Ao Dai."

Organized by the Hue City Department of Culture and Sports, the week-long festival runs from July 3 to July 10, offering residents and visitors a vibrant cultural experience spanning the Huong River waterfront, traditional villages, ancient settlements and heritage sites.

The event opened with the program "Ao Dai Connecting Tourism and Heritage" at the Quoc Tu Giam historical site, followed by the "Ao Dai Festival Night – Huong River Weaving the Imperial Elegance" on the evening of July 3 at the riverside open-air venue opposite Hue High School for the Gifted.

1783099677277-4078344755552171376-4078344755552171376-7127336a33abd7084f2642ce380cb040-7275-2592.jpg
Models showcase traditional royal ao dai during the opening ceremony of Hue Ao Dai Week 2026 on July 3.
1783100000699-4078344755552171376-4078344755552171376-ddee2b73cd7a876282b6137a9b9256fa-7574-2706.jpg
1783099585761-4078344755552171376-4078344755552171376-9f08f5f4bef938b3d83f2951e350d12b-8437-2903.jpg

During July 4, the death anniversary of Lord Nguyen Phuc Khoat, the Nguyen ruler credited with shaping Vietnam's traditional national attire, commemorative activities will include flower and incense offerings at Truong Thai Tomb, a tribute ceremony honoring Lord Nguyen Phuc Khoat and Emperor Minh Mang, and the large-scale "Viet Phong Convergence – Parade of a Hundred Flowers" procession at the Imperial City.

The festival also features a wide range of community events, including environmental and community cycling programs, ao dai parades, artistic performances, thematic exhibitions, interactive cultural spaces, and activities for young people and students.

According to organizers, Hue Ao Dai Week is not only a fashion festival, but also an opportunity to honor the rich cultural heritage and historical significance of Vietnam's traditional costume while showcasing Hue as a cultural and tourism destination.

By Truong Quan-, Minh Ngoc- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Hue Ao Dai Week 2026 Vietnamese culture Huong River Imperial City cultural festival Hue tourism heritage

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Pham Thi Van Anh, Duong Van Quang, Nguyen Duc Hien, Nguyen Khac Cuong, Tran Gia Bao

Senior Managing Editors: Ngo Quang Truong, Nguyen Chien Dung, Nguyen Phuoc Binh

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn