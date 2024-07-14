Joho Pyro Professional Fireworks AB team from Finland won the championship at Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) 2024 with a spectacular performance on the Han River on the evening of July 13.

The spectacular performance of fireworks display by Joho Pyro Professional Fireworks AB team from Finland at the finale of DIFF 2024 (Photo: SGGP)

The Finnish team received a prize worth US$20,000 while Liuyang Jingduan New-art Display Co.Ltd group from China coming in second was awarded a prize worth US$10,000.

The Creative award went to ArtEventia from France, and the Audience award belonged to Martarello S.R.L group from Italy. Each troupe received a cash prize of US$5,000 each.

Finland wins Da Nang International Fireworks Festival 2024. (Photo: SGGP)

The Chinese team opened the final night of the DIFF 2024 with an impressive performance called “Shining Da Nang” which surprised audiences, featuring the beauty and love for the central coastal city of Vietnam.

The Finnish team burned the night sky of Da Nang City with a modern and dynamic performance with around 10,000 firecrackers. The sparkling show featuring lighting effects, music, and the latest techniques captivated the audience with incredibly innovative effects both in the air and on the water surface, conveying a message that all people will achieve joy and happiness in life.

According to the Department of Tourism of Da Nang City, the locality received 455 flights from July 11 to 13, including around 147 flights on July 13; and 7,500 – 8,000 passengers arriving in Da Nang by train. The room occupancy rate reached 95 percent while cruise tourism likely attained 100 percent.

By Xuan Quynh – Translated by Kim Khanh