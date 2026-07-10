Culture/art

Young artists honored with 31 awards at 2026 Young Fine Arts Festival

SGGPO

Thirty-one awards were presented at the 2026 Young Fine Arts Festival in Hanoi, recognizing outstanding works by emerging Vietnamese painters, sculptors and visual artists.

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First prize awarded to outstanding authors. (Photo: Phuong Thuy)
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The second-place winners receive prizes to. (Photo: Phuong Thuy)

On July 10, the Department of Fine Arts, Photography and Exhibition under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism opened the Eighth Young Fine Arts Festival 2026 exhibition and presented awards in Hanoi.

Held every two years, the nationwide event aims to discover, nurture and honor young artistic talent while providing a platform for artists to showcase new creative works and contribute to the development of Vietnam's contemporary fine arts.

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Dong chay S'tieng (S'tieng Flow) a lacquer painting by artist Nguyen Thuy Hang (Photo: Phuong Thuy)

The organizing committee presented 31 awards, including three first prizes, five second prizes, nine third prizes, 11 consolation prizes and three awards for outstanding graduation projects.

The three first prizes went to Dong chay S'tieng (S'tieng Flow) - a lacquer painting by artist Nguyen Thuy Hang, Ton tai mo ao (Blurred Existence) - a collagraph by artist Le Quynh Anh and Giua hai thoi (Between Two Eras) - a sculpture made of stainless steel and laterite by artist Duong Duc Duy.

The five second prizes were awarded to works across various media, including ceramics, lacquer, silk, oil painting and acrylic on cement.

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Visitors at an artistic exhibition (Photo: Phuong Thuy)

Speaking at the award ceremony, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Ta Quang Dong said artworks with artistic value help promote the ideals of truth, goodness and beauty, inspire aspirations for national development, and contribute to preserving the country's cultural identity.

This year's festival was open to Vietnamese painters, sculptors and visual artists aged 18 to 35. The works were selected through two rounds of evaluation before being judged for awards and displayed at the exhibition.

In addition to its award program, the festival provides young artists with an opportunity to introduce their works to the public and art professionals, expand professional networks, learn from peers, and gradually establish their place in Vietnam's contemporary art scene.

By Vinh Xuan -Translated by Anh Quan

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lacquer painting oil painting Vietnamese painters sculptors and visual artists contemporary art

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