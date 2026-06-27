Artists, writers encouraged to uphold glorious tradition of literature and arts

The General Department of Political Affairs of the Vietnam People's Army held a gathering with writers and artists from the Southern region for 2026 in Ho Chi Minh City on June 26.

General Nguyen Trong Nghia and delegates visit an exhibition showcasing literary and artistic works. (Photo: SGGP)

General Nguyen Trong Nghia, Politburo Member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, and Director of the General Department of Political Affairs of the Vietnam People's Army, attended and chaired the event.

Also in attendance were former Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan; Deputy Head of the Central Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Tran Thanh Lam; Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet; Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Duong Anh Duc.

At the gathering, General Nguyen Trong Nghia and the delegates reflected on the memorable milestones and contributions made by generations of writers and artists in the Southern region, while expressing their gratitude for their dedication to the cause of Vietnam's revolutionary culture, literature, and the arts. General Nguyen Trong Nghia emphasized that the Party and the State have consistently attached great importance to cultural development and have always paid close attention to the community of writers and artists.

Literature and arts have always been an especially important component of society's spiritual and cultural life. Writers and artists constitute a vanguard force on the ideological and cultural front, playing a vital role in safeguarding the Party's ideological foundation, promoting the values of truth, goodness, and beauty, strengthening the great national solidarity bloc, and nurturing the nation's aspiration for development.

General Nguyen Trong Nghia, Politburo Member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, and Director of the General Department of Political Affairs of the Vietnam People's Army speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

General Nguyen Trong Nghia expressed his hope that writers and artists would continue to uphold the glorious tradition of Vietnam's revolutionary literature and arts, while constantly renewing their creative thinking and embracing science, technology, and digital transformation in both artistic creation and the promotion of their works. He encouraged them to produce more works of outstanding ideological and artistic value depicting the country and its people, the armed forces, the revolutionary wars, and the image of "Uncle Ho's Soldiers," thereby contributing to the development of an advanced Vietnamese culture deeply imbued with national identity.

General Nguyen Trong Nghia also expressed his hope that veteran writers and artists would continue to inspire and mentor the younger generation, helping them create works with profound ideological depth and high artistic merit that authentically reflect the country's renewal process and the cause of national construction and defense in the new era.

General Nguyen Trong Nghia meets with writers and artists. (Photo: SGGP)

Delegates attend the gathering. (Photo: SGGP)

General Nguyen Trong Nghia meets with writers and artists. (Photo: SGGP)

General Nguyen Trong Nghia, delegates, writers and artists attend the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

By Thu Hoai, Manh Thang – Translated by Kim Khanh